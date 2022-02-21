Sydney coach John Longmire (left) and player Lance Franklin celebrate after a win during round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich remind you about all the big storylines ahead of season 2022.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'I can't think of a better way to open the season'

- Can Buddy notch his 1000th goal in round one? 'His goals per game average sees him falling short, but the showman in him sees him getting it'

- Tim Taranto may need to fill Toby Greene's role up forward early on: 'It requires a massive rejig…he will have to do something along those lines'

- 'Voss is the one that's got the talent on his list'

- This Sun is 'a genuine bona-fide gun of the competition'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Looking ahead to the season-opener

2:40 – Lance Franklin sizes up 1000 goals in the first round of the season

3:44 – Two star forwards will miss games early with suspensions

6:15 – The two young guns who could battle it out for the NAB AFL Rising Star award in 2022

7:34 – Three clubs have new coaches

9:39 – Touk Miller becomes Gold Coast's co-captain

12:35 – Miller would be a 'rockstar' if he played for a Melbourne-based club

13:55 – Is the idea of a one-club player dying out?

15:47 – The Hawks and Tigers in tribute match in Devonport