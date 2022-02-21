IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich remind you about all the big storylines ahead of season 2022.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- 'I can't think of a better way to open the season'
- Can Buddy notch his 1000th goal in round one? 'His goals per game average sees him falling short, but the showman in him sees him getting it'
- Tim Taranto may need to fill Toby Greene's role up forward early on: 'It requires a massive rejig…he will have to do something along those lines'
- 'Voss is the one that's got the talent on his list'
- This Sun is 'a genuine bona-fide gun of the competition'
In this episode ...
0:00 – Looking ahead to the season-opener
2:40 – Lance Franklin sizes up 1000 goals in the first round of the season
3:44 – Two star forwards will miss games early with suspensions
6:15 – The two young guns who could battle it out for the NAB AFL Rising Star award in 2022
7:34 – Three clubs have new coaches
9:39 – Touk Miller becomes Gold Coast's co-captain
12:35 – Miller would be a 'rockstar' if he played for a Melbourne-based club
13:55 – Is the idea of a one-club player dying out?
15:47 – The Hawks and Tigers in tribute match in Devonport