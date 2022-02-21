CARLTON has been dealt another massive injury blow on the eve of the season, with reigning Coleman Medal winner Harry McKay in significant doubt for the side's round one clash with Richmond due to joint soreness in his foot.

McKay didn't play in last Friday's intraclub game and won't feature in a scratch match against St Kilda on Thursday as he continues to manage the issue, throwing his chances of facing the Tigers into question just 23 days out from round one.

"McKay has some joint soreness in his foot that is currently being managed," the club said in a statement.

Harry McKay during Carlton's official team photo shoot at Ikon Park on February 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He won't play against St Kilda this week, while he's a chance to play against Melbourne (in the AAMI Community Series) next Thursday. However, the main focus is being ready for round one."

The Blues are already set to be without the club's reigning best and fairest, Sam Walsh, with the star midfielder undergoing surgery to repair a syndesmosis injury last week. He is expected to miss at least the first month of the campaign.

McKay is coming off a career-best season, with the 204cm forward kicking 58 goals from 19 games last year to earn his first ever Coleman Medal. He is expected to form a lethal partnership with the returning Charlie Curnow this season.

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay celebrate during the round 20 match between St Kilda and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on July 30, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

As reported by AFL.com.au on Monday, inspirational leader Sam Docherty is set for a remarkable early season return after undergoing 12 weeks of chemotherapy to treat a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer last August.

But young ruckman Tom De Koning is another in doubt for round one, having undergone surgery to remove a blood clot in his shoulder, while defender Liam Stocker is considered a 50-50 proposition as he recovers from a syndesmosis injury.



Small forward Josh Honey recently had surgery to fix a knee issue and will be sidelined for the season's first month, while both Caleb Marchbank and David Cuningham are still recovering from ACL injuries sustained last season.