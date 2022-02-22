Adelaide's Ben Keays, Harry Schoenberg and Ned McHenry celebrate a goal against North Melbourne in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks has been learning to play a long game in his first two seasons in charge, giving players time to develop while manufacturing a new 'DNA' for his team.

There have moments of doubt during a list overhaul that has left the Crows with the youngest list in the competition for the second straight season, but also flashes of inspiration when players rediscover the confidence they had as elite juniors and find their place in the AFL.

If all goes to plan in 2022, Nicks' patience will be rewarded and those young players will grow in prominence across the League, delivering what the coach hopes will be a "ruthless" and "entertaining" game style.

"That's the goal. I'd really like to think our players do show themselves this year and they'll do that by playing really good team footy," Nicks told AFL.com.au.

"We saw a few players do that last year, and there were a couple of names people really started talking about. I hope that we do see some of these younger guys emerge and become names in the AFL.

"We've got a fantastic group of players. They're young, but they've now played together for a couple of years and played 20 or 40-odd games alongside each other."

Young midfielder Harry Schoenberg was one Crow that Nicks had confidence would go to another level in 2022 after playing 22 games last season and averaging 18.4 disposals, with a season-high of 31 in round 21.

The 20-year-old is fitter and now in a position to get to more contests, Nicks said, while his awareness and decision-making have become standout traits.

Adelaide's Harry Schoenberg evades a tackle from Melbourne's Jake Lever in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Another is second-year midfielder Luke Pedlar, who was restricted by groin issues to two games in his debut season but has gathered significant momentum this summer.

"Luke's in a really good space," Nicks said.

"Peds' weapon is that dynamic movement … and he is taking his body to a new level. He's been a standout through the last few weeks.

"We're still very mindful of not pushing him too hard, but he's one of those guys who hopefully his name is talked about a little bit through footy circles."

Adelaide's Luke Pedlar in action against Essendon in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

In a further boost for the Crows, young Victorian duo Josh Rachele (pick No.6) and Jake Soligo (pick No.36) have signed two-year contract extensions after only a short time in the program.

The advantages of leading a young list for Nicks are the group's keenness to learn, their buy-in to what the coaches are trying to do, and an ability to soak up information.

The coach has seized on that thirst for development, inviting club legends and those who were there for the Crows' first game in 1991 back to the club to share their stories with the players.

"Adelaide has a real pride in its history. We've tapped into that," the coach said.

When it comes to helping their young players emerge on the big stage this year, however, the Crows will face a challenging balancing act that requires sacrifices.

Schoenberg and Pedlar will need opportunities in a midfield that now boasts club champion Rory Laird, classy recruit Jordan Dawson, and returning AFL All-Australian Matt Crouch.

More time in the forward line for captain Rory Sloane appears the first major compromise to help fast-track the young midfielders.

"It's about getting these senior guys to lead by example, but at the same time they can play multiple roles as well," Nicks said.

"He (Sloane) is really looking to play whatever role he needs to for the team to perform well and he's now challenging himself to go forward and make an impact on the scoreboard.

"You're going to see us mix that up a fair bit."

Adelaide's Rory Sloane in action against Port Adelaide in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Crouch will return for the Crows after missing the entire 2021 season following hip surgery and groin issues, and Nicks said the 2017 club champion had recovered his ability to function dangerously at stoppages.

"We talk about that dynamic movement, and he's got that back. He feels good about his body, and that gives you that mental strength," Nicks said.

"He is one of our best first-possession inside midfielders, so we're really keen for him to step up and help guys like Schoenberg and Pedlar, and I've got no doubt he will."

Crouch, Pedlar and returning half-back Wayne Milera are all players who have benefited from the arrival of new high performance manager Darren Burgess, who crossed from premier Melbourne at the end of last season.

Burgess had added a sense of unpredictability to the Crows' summer, hiding the following days' plans from players and keeping them on their toes about when a time trial would be held in the new year. (The players are still waiting).

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks chats with Mitch Hinge at training on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a mental challenge for the team, Nicks said, and a way to prepare them for the unexpected during the season.

"It's the ability to adapt. Opposition can come out and throw the first punch at times and put you on the back foot and we've got to be ready for that as a young group," Nicks said.

"We've looked at doing this over the last few years and challenging the guys in different ways, and Darren has taken that to a new level.

"They've handled it really well, which is a good sign coming into the season."

Darren Burgess at Melbourne training on November 18, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Asked how the Crows' game style would evolve, Nicks said he still believed "our best offence comes off our best defence".

He hoped the club's fans would admire the players' passion in 2022 and ability to "bring a contest and [be] ruthless in getting at the opposition and the footy".

Nicks spent long periods of his life in the AFL with finals teams before joining the Crows.

As a player, he debuted for Sydney in 1996 and spent eight of the next 10 seasons with the Swans qualifying for finals campaigns before retiring in 2005.

Matthew Nicks celebrates a goal for Sydney against North Melbourne in 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney played in the 2019 Grand Final in his one season there as senior assistant before replacing Don Pyke at the Crows.

Nicks' two seasons as a development coach at Port Adelaide, when the Power won a combined eight games in 2011 and 2012 under Matthew Primus, are the most comparable period in his career to the present.

But the South Australian was also onboard as defensive coach for the Power's rapid recovery under Ken Hinkley to reach a semi-final in 2013 and a preliminary final in 2014.

A similar bounce would appear unlikely this season for the Crows, and wins and losses will not yet be the measure of success for Nicks. Can they surprise a few people though?

"That's the goal," Nicks said.

"It's tough to win with a young group without much experience, but we'd like to think this year we'll challenge the best sides in the competition.

"We sit top at the moment alphabetically, so we're going to try and stay there."