- 'There was a bit to unpack there' when Dom Sheed spoke about Jack Darling
- 'Got to the point of no return when it came to the lack of communication that Jack Darling was displaying'
- 'The Eagles now have a key player who is not pulling with the others'
- 'Strange announcement': Joe Daniher signs on so soon after being a free agent
- 'It has certainly been an advent that has raised eyebrows amongst many clubs'
- Free agency compo is 'more trouble than it's worth'
The 'word' that worries anyone with a sporting pursuit
0:00 – Dom Sheed speaks about Jack Darling's situation
2:23 – Minimal communication between player and club as deadline passes
3:46 – Where does this leave the Eagles?
5:38 – West Coast's forward line woes
8:22 – Why Joe Daniher's signature for Brisbane opens a can of worms
10:47 – Free agency compensation
12:40 – The latest on Bulldog's son-of-a-gun Sam Darcy's injury