Jack Darling during the round eight clash between Hawthorn and West Coast at the MCG on May 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- 'There was a bit to unpack there' when Dom Sheed spoke about Jack Darling

- 'Got to the point of no return when it came to the lack of communication that Jack Darling was displaying'

- 'The Eagles now have a key player who is not pulling with the others'

- 'Strange announcement': Joe Daniher signs on so soon after being a free agent

- 'It has certainly been an advent that has raised eyebrows amongst many clubs'

- Free agency compo is 'more trouble than it's worth'

The 'word' that worries anyone with a sporting pursuit

In this episode ...

0:00 – Dom Sheed speaks about Jack Darling's situation

2:23 – Minimal communication between player and club as deadline passes

3:46 – Where does this leave the Eagles?

5:38 – West Coast's forward line woes

8:22 – Why Joe Daniher's signature for Brisbane opens a can of worms

10:47 – Free agency compensation

12:40 – The latest on Bulldog's son-of-a-gun Sam Darcy's injury