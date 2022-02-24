WITH pre-season games in full swing this week, it's time to have a look at where my team sits as lockout approaches when the Toyota AFL Grand Final re-match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs kicks off on March 16.

Although we have a long way to go before lockout, my team is coming together with some players confidently locked away and others yet to earn their spots. Either way, my structure and beliefs hopefully will remain despite the temptation to totally restructure teams over the pre-season games.

Defenders

The best form of attack is defence and with three outright premiums, they should hold down what it usually a vulnerable line.

Popular Fantasy players in James Sicily (DEF, $510,000) and Wayne Milera (DEF, $378,000) haven't moved in my team since Fantasy opened. There is no need to get fancy here … these two are dramatically under-priced and haven't missed a beat this pre-season.

With two players coming back from injury, one rookie on field in my backline is plenty. Over the course of pre-season, Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $264,000) has been impressive for the Eagles just as Josh Sinn (DEF/MID, $268,000) has for the Power. Who will stand up over the coming weeks to be a member of this amazing team?

Midfielders

Two premium stars, one breakout contender, one discounted ball-magnet, one mid-priced gem and three reliable rookies. This structure appears to be relatively common across Fantasy teams so far this year.

Matt Rowell's (MID, $464,000) AFL story so far is well known. We all know about the ability he has, but last year from his 12-games he failed to get going, only averaging 55. Jye Caldwell (MID, $488,000) is eyeing off his position. I was hot on him last year and he's even cheaper in 2022. Caldwell opened the season with 104 before a hamstring injury derailed his year, but he's back and burning up the track and is a name I have underlined in my little black book.

Just like 22 per cent of other coaches, Matt Crouch (MID, $649,000) holds his spot … for now. Although I am a little hesitant around Crouch and his previous injuries, his pre-season games will play a huge part in his selection. I have $50k remaining in my bank, which is enough to move him to the under-priced Elliot Yeo (MID, $696,000) or Patrick Cripps (MID, $686,000) if they come out in their pre-season games on fire.

Matt Crouch in action at Adelaide training on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Rucks

For many years now, I have entered a Fantasy season with 'value' rucks and every year after round 10 I say … "I'm never doing that again."

Braydon Preuss (RUC, $367,000) and Jarrod Witts (RUC, $572,000) are the sought-after value options for 2022 and rightfully so. However, both come with an element of risk, a risk I'm trying to avoid this year. Preuss is in a battle with Briggs and Flynn for the No.1 ruck role at GWS, whereas Witts is looking good, but still hasn't played a game in nearly 12 months after injuring his ACL.

At this stage, I am happy to have Adelaide's No.1 ruckman Reilly O'Brien (RUC, $723,000). He should average 95-plus which is the way he ended the second half of last season.

With that said, the value of Preuss and Witts cannot be denied and if concrete evidence comes forward over the remaining days, I'm happy to jump ship and save that much-needed cash.

Forwards

My forward line has changed dramatically over the past two weeks as players under $400k have really started to shine. It is shaping up as the value position, and a position where we could load up with these value options which will allow us to go big in other areas.

Right now, I have Finn Maginness (MID/FWD, $311,000) and Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $190,000). These players have the opportunity to cement their positions over the remainder of the pre-season but other players of equal value are knocking on the door and ready to take their spots.

Brisbane's Cam Rayner (FWD, $396,000), Keidean Coleman (DEF/FWD, $343,000) and Nakia Cockatoo (FWD, $339,000) are putting their hand at bargain price. Rayner is looking at more midfield time, Coleman could be set for a half-back role and Cockatoo will be looking to build on his form after playing Brisbane's final four games of 2021.

But there's more … Will Brodie (MID/FWD, $387,000), Charlie Curnow (FWD, $347,000) and Hugo Ralphsmith (MID/FWD, $258,000) all have my watchful eye with each player having their opportunity to make this almighty team.

