THERE'S a passion and a purpose in Noah Anderson's voice when he talks about Gold Coast.

It's part of the reason the recently turned 21-year-old was voted into the club's leadership group after just two seasons and 37 games.

He came to the Suns midway through its current rebuild, flanked by best mate Matt Rowell and fellow under-age stars Sam Flanders, Jeremy Sharp and Connor Budarick.

Gold Coast had finished dead last with just three wins and a percentage of 60 in 2019 and was 12 months removed from losing co-captains Tom Lynch and Steven May to big Victorian clubs.

Noah Anderson celebrates a Suns goal with best mate Matt Rowell. Picture: AFL Photos

An AFL assistance package – which effectively gifted Anderson to the Suns with the No.2 draft pick – had just been delivered.

The unflappable midfielder told AFL.com.au he saw no-such drama when he walked into the Suns' Carrara headquarters, just a club with passionate leaders

"That's because of guys like Dave Swallow and Touk (Miller) and Jarrod (Witts) who showed me how much they cared for the club and how much they valued it, and that's all I was really exposed to when I got here," he said.

"I can't speak about what happened before I was here, but from what I've seen it's a really special place and the players love the group and love playing for the footy club.

"That's where I've formed my passion for playing here."

Noah Anderson in action during a Gold Coast training session on January 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Anderson is significantly the youngest in the seven-man leadership group and seen as a connector between the younger players and the older.

He has strong relationships right throughout the list.

Anderson said co-captain Witts gave him the good news.

"It's pretty surreal," he said.

"Jarrod's a huge role model for me and my footy career and my life.

Gold Coast co-captains Jarrod Witts and Touk Miller ahead of the 2022 season. Picture: Getty Images

"For their group (leaders) and the wider group to hold me in high regard in terms of leadership is pretty special, so I'm very excited.

"I have a desire to be a leader and help people.

"I do it because I like to do it and it's just being me, so it's no extra burden.

"The leaders have been really clear with that. You're in the leadership group because this is how we view you, so keep being that person and keep doing that.

"The group's really determined to have success next year, hopefully a finals campaign, but week on week to keep improving."