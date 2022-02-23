Essendon's Tex Wanganeen (left) and Matt Guelfi celebrate a goal during a practice match against the Western Bulldogs on February 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has filled its final two list spots, signing father-son Tex Wanganeen and Subiaco forward Nick Martin via the pre-season supplemental period.

The Bombers had all but settled on the pair after their impressive intra-club performances last week but waited to see how they fared in Wednesday's practice game against the Western Bulldogs before making it official.

Wanganeen kicked two goals in the fourth quarter of the game – his only time of the ground – while Martin caught the eye on the wing and across half-forward before the club committed to signing them post-game.

Wanganeen is the son of Essendon and Port Adelaide great Gavin, who was on hand at Tullamarine on Wednesday as his son followed in his footsteps at the club. Had he not been signed through the SSP, Wanganeen would have been eligible for any club to select via the mid-season draft.

Essendon's Nicholas Martin in action during a practice match against the Western Bulldogs on February 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Club list manager Adrian Dodoro said the duo deserved their shot on the list.

"Both Tex and Nick have earned the opportunity to fill the remaining spots on our list and we’re thrilled to have secured their services through the SSP," Dodoro said.

"Despite a COVID-impacted two years at Xavier College plying his trade on the football field, Tex has impressed with his natural athleticism and pace, and he was able to showcase that in an intra-club match at the NEC Hangar last week.

The day gets even better ?



Welcome to the Dons, Nick + Tex » https://t.co/iFQUciYlHa pic.twitter.com/5osWVipRp1 — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) February 23, 2022

"Tex is a product of our James Hird Academy and it is a credit to our wider list management team and the program’s purpose to continue aiding the development of these young players.

"In his short time with the club, Nick has displayed hunger, professionalism and dedication to take his game to another level and seize the opportunity in front of him.

"With Nick's experience and natural goalkicking abilities, we see him evolving into a high half-forward/wing position which will complement our existing forward line."