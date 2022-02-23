James Sicily at a Hawks training session in May, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- 'Season-shaping' Hawk to make long-awaited return in this week's scratch match

- 'He's one of the more misunderstood players in the game'

- 'I love the element of loose cannon about anyone who goes out there'

- This Bulldog is 'so dynamic', an emerging superstar

- 'I'd be surprised if he's not in the top dozen universally judged by the end of the year'

- Jed Anderson's return is 'significant' BUT 'there's a bit of penance to pay'

In this episode ...

0:00 – James Sicily prepares to take the field again

3:24 – What is Sicily's value as he comes out of contract?

5:20 – 18 months out of play has seen Sicily grow and mature

7:22 – The similarities to Toby Greene

9:44 – Aaron Naughton and Max King could take the world by storm

12:08 – The Coleman Medallist who should be aiming for a higher ranking

13:11 – Some unlucky players to miss Cal Twomey's top 50

14:38 – Jed Anderson returns to Arden Street

16:18 – Indigenous Round in the AFLW