- 'Season-shaping' Hawk to make long-awaited return in this week's scratch match
- 'He's one of the more misunderstood players in the game'
- 'I love the element of loose cannon about anyone who goes out there'
- This Bulldog is 'so dynamic', an emerging superstar
- 'I'd be surprised if he's not in the top dozen universally judged by the end of the year'
- Jed Anderson's return is 'significant' BUT 'there's a bit of penance to pay'
In this episode ...
0:00 – James Sicily prepares to take the field again
3:24 – What is Sicily's value as he comes out of contract?
5:20 – 18 months out of play has seen Sicily grow and mature
7:22 – The similarities to Toby Greene
9:44 – Aaron Naughton and Max King could take the world by storm
12:08 – The Coleman Medallist who should be aiming for a higher ranking
13:11 – Some unlucky players to miss Cal Twomey's top 50
14:38 – Jed Anderson returns to Arden Street
16:18 – Indigenous Round in the AFLW