Sam Naismith looks on during a Sydney training session in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY ruckman Sam Naismith won't play at all this season after being moved to the inactive list.

The 29-year-old is still recovering from a third knee reconstruction he underwent after playing just two VFL games in 2021.

The surgery was a two-part operation, with the second procedure taking place in October.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Naismith has endured a wretched run with knee injuries, which have limited him to just two AFL appearances since 2017 and 30 games overall since his debut in 2014.

Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner said the club would take a long-term approach to Naismith's recovery.

Sam Naismith during Sydney's official photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Sam has shown incredible commitment and resilience in his mission to return to elite football, but his recovery is still going to take some time from here," Gardiner said.

"Sam is currently five months into a 12-month rehabilitation program, and given this is Sam's third knee reconstruction, we will be taking a conservative approach to maximise his chances of making a full and successful recovery."

The Swans will now have another list spot available if they choose to select a player before the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period closes on March 9 or wait until the mid-season draft.

Former No.1 pick Paddy McCartin joined the club in January via SSP rules.

The Swans take on GWS in a practice match on Friday evening, before meeting North Melbourne in the AAMI Community Series.