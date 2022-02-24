IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Why Ken Hinkley is 'a bold coach'
- 'I love a coach that's prepared to publicly embrace the desire to win a flag'
- 'They've got that group in that 20-22 age bracket that should spike a lot this season'
- This veteran is 'the most fanatical trainer they've ever seen'
- 'A changing of the guard' with Petracca passing Bont, and both passing Dusty
- 'A ding-dong battle with the two top players in the game'
- 'You look at the Voss-Buckley-Hird era, they all drew something deep out of each other because of the rivalry'. Trac and Bont spur each other on
In this episode ...
0:00 – Ken Hinkley's optimism
3:52 – Port Adelaide's upside
4:36 – Ken Hinkley faces a crunch year
5:54 – Port's senior players remain crucial
8:03 – The premiership skipper that reminds Damo of Tom Jonas
10:56 – Cal Twomey's No.1 AFL player
12:22 – Marcus Bontempelli and Christian Petracca develop a formidable rivalry
15:57 – The best small forward in the League