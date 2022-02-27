IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> Damo expects Clarko to return to the coaching ranks: 'He will go stir-crazy this year'
>> Will there be a Tassie team? It requires 14 clubs out of 18 to vote YES for the team to exist
>> Buddy's contract: 'It was laughed at that he could get into a ninth season: well he's about to play match No.1 in that ninth season'. Will there be a 10th?
>> It might still be 2,3,4 years away before this former No.1 pick 'absolutely hits his straps'
>> Will we see a 'fairytale re-emergence' of Paddy McCartin? It's possible
In this episode ...
0.00 - The storylines that we're expecting to unfold throughout 2022
1.30 - The 19th licence, will it go to Tassie?
3.40 - The expectation is that Clarko is back coaching in 2023
5.20 - Gill McLachlan will continue in the CEO role beyond this year
7.00 - Buddy Franklin is likely to play a 10th season
8.40 - What will happen with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan this year?
11.50 - Jordan De Goey has to make the storylines positive this year
14.20 - Who are the bolters for round one after the unofficial practice games?