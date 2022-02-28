Adam Simpson talks to his players at three-quarter time during the practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

- 'Every single week there's another bad news story relating to the Eagles'

- Campbell Chesser was looking good before injury: 'Almost a certainty to have that wing role in round one'

- Damo's fears for Josh Kennedy

- The Pie 'you do want to play alongside…I love everything he brings to the club'

- 'A significant development' new stadium in Hobart

- 'I've really embraced the rolling fixture'

In this episode ...

0:00 – 'The injuries are getting right on top of West Coast'

3:41 – West Coast's new gameplan may take time

4:55 – Why Adam Simpson should use this season to reset

5:47 – The round one bolter not even on the Eagles' list yet

8:02 – Brayden Maynard's leadership aspirations

10:24 – A new stadium in Hobart

11:50 – How long a Tasmanian team would take to create

13:31­­ – The merits of the rolling fixture