Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- 'Every single week there's another bad news story relating to the Eagles'
- Campbell Chesser was looking good before injury: 'Almost a certainty to have that wing role in round one'
- Damo's fears for Josh Kennedy
- The Pie 'you do want to play alongside…I love everything he brings to the club'
- 'A significant development' new stadium in Hobart
- 'I've really embraced the rolling fixture'
In this episode ...
0:00 – 'The injuries are getting right on top of West Coast'
3:41 – West Coast's new gameplan may take time
4:55 – Why Adam Simpson should use this season to reset
5:47 – The round one bolter not even on the Eagles' list yet
8:02 – Brayden Maynard's leadership aspirations
10:24 – A new stadium in Hobart
11:50 – How long a Tasmanian team would take to create
13:31 – The merits of the rolling fixture