SYDNEY small forward Tom Papley will miss Sunday's AAMI Community Series match against North Melbourne after confirmation of a minor hamstring strain.
However, the Swans are hopeful Papley will be available for round one against Greater Western Sydney on March 19.
The Therabody AFL All-Australian suffered the injury in last Friday's practice match against the Giants, hobbling from the ground early in the contest.
Papley is a critical player for the Swans, kicking 43 goals in 2021, and adding 22 goal assists in his career-best season.
Sydney already has co-captain Callum Mills in doubt for the opening round as he battles an Achilles problem that has dogged him since late last season.
The Giants will miss their co-captain Toby Greene for the opening five rounds through suspension.