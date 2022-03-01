SYDNEY small forward Tom Papley will miss Sunday's AAMI Community Series match against North Melbourne after confirmation of a minor hamstring strain.

However, the Swans are hopeful Papley will be available for round one against Greater Western Sydney on March 19.

The Therabody AFL All-Australian suffered the injury in last Friday's practice match against the Giants, hobbling from the ground early in the contest.

Papley is a critical player for the Swans, kicking 43 goals in 2021, and adding 22 goal assists in his career-best season.

Tom Papley at Sydney training on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney already has co-captain Callum Mills in doubt for the opening round as he battles an Achilles problem that has dogged him since late last season.

The Giants will miss their co-captain Toby Greene for the opening five rounds through suspension.