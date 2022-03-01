IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Luke Beveridge's 'fascinating' season launch comments
- 'The footy does the talking' for Bevo
- The Danny Frawley Centre: 'They've really come quick to turn that from some dirt on the ground to a state of the art centre'
- The is a massive 'blow' for John Longmire
- Why Port needs 'another player to become an A-grade midfielder'
In this episode ...
0:00 – The Western Bulldogs season launch
2:33 – Bevo's success means that 'the footy does the talking'
5:17 – St Kilda unveil the Danny Frawley Centre for Health and Wellbeing
7:05 – Danny Frawley's vision is realised
8:39 – Matt Finnis' credentials
11:17 – Sydney loses the one player they couldn't afford to lose
12:43 – The man who needs to stand up in Port Adelaide's midfield