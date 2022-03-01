John Longmire barks the orders during the round two clash between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Luke Beveridge's 'fascinating' season launch comments

- 'The footy does the talking' for Bevo

- The Danny Frawley Centre: 'They've really come quick to turn that from some dirt on the ground to a state of the art centre'

- The is a massive 'blow' for John Longmire

- Why Port needs 'another player to become an A-grade midfielder'

In this episode ...





0:00 – The Western Bulldogs season launch

2:33 – Bevo's success means that 'the footy does the talking'

5:17 – St Kilda unveil the Danny Frawley Centre for Health and Wellbeing

7:05 – Danny Frawley's vision is realised

8:39 – Matt Finnis' credentials

11:17 – Sydney loses the one player they couldn't afford to lose

12:43 – The man who needs to stand up in Port Adelaide's midfield