Brisbane star Cam Rayner at the airport ahead of the Lions' flight to Melbourne on March 2, 2022. Picture: @brisbanelions

BRISBANE has taken a near full-strength team south and is "well prepared" to play the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, says coach Chris Fagan, despite having its plans altered by the Queensland floods.

The Lions landed in Melbourne on Wednesday morning before undertaking a training session at the Lexus Centre two days out from their final pre-season match prior to round one.

Fagan said the floods – that had not affected any players or staff in the men's program – had forced Monday's session indoors as the club's Yeronga training base was under water.

There's been some devastating events this week for a number of people. We're pretty proud of what we do in the community, and whatever happens up there ... we want to get behind it - Chris Fagan

He said getting to Melbourne to complete their main hitout had kept the week on track.

"Because of what's happened over the last two years you're sort of ready for anything at the moment," Fagan said.

"We've been able to come down a day early and get a good training session in, which is a bonus for us because there wouldn't have been anywhere to train in Brisbane, probably this week.

"We still feel like we've prepared well for the game on Friday night."

OPEN TRAINING UPDATE ?

We’re on our way! See you at the Holden Centre ? pic.twitter.com/zmakjxh2SV — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) March 2, 2022

Brisbane will only miss captain Dayne Zorko, who is recovering from minor ankle surgery and is now quarantining under health and safety protocols, and Eric Hipwood (knee) from its best 22.

Fagan said after thumping a young Adelaide team that had battled with its own COVID interruptions in the fortnight before last Friday's practice match, facing last year's runners-up would be a good test.



"They'll be trying things, we'll be trying things as we did last week," he said.

"The Dogs will be a team near the top of the ladder, you'd suspect, so it's good to get a game against them leading into round one."

Prior to flying to Melbourne, Brisbane players were in their flood-affected community, donating time and apparel as part of the recovery effort.

"It's incredibly important, because they (the public) wrap their arms around us," Fagan said.

"They turn up at the Gabba and cheer us on. You walk down the streets these days and it seems like every second person is a Brisbane Lions supporter.

"There's been some devastating events this week for a number of people.

"We're pretty proud of what we do in the community, and whatever happens up there, whether it be an event like that or something else, we want to get behind it."