THE WESTERN Bulldogs have called in some big guns for Friday night's AAMI Community Series match against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, led by emerging superstar Bailey Smith.

Smith, full-back Alex Keath and versatile defender Hayden Crozier have all been named in the Dogs' 26-man outfit after missing last week's practice match loss against Essendon.

Smith, a three-goal hero when the teams met in last year's pulsating semi-final, has overcome a groin niggle, while ever-reliable Keath has got past a slight problem with his back.

Former No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is a notable absentee, chosen as an emergency after a quiet day against the Bombers, as is Mitch Wallis.

Brisbane has also picked its strongest possible team, missing only captain Dayne Zorko and forward Eric Hipwood (knee) from its best team.

Zorko is a close COVID-19 contact and is in quarantine, but is also getting over a small ankle procedure he had done recently.

Young defender Keidean Coleman has been called into the 26 after missing last Friday's win over Adelaide after he missed through health and safety protocols.

Dayne Zorko during a Brisbane training session on February 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: B.Dale 31 J.Schache 13 C.Daniel 35

HB: B.Williams 34 A.Keath 42 R.Smith 37

C: M.Hannan 29 M.Bontempelli - C 4 E.Richards 20

HF: C.Weightman 19 A.Naughton 33 J.Macrae 11

F: J.Johannisen 39 S.Martin 8 L.Vandermeer 23

Foll: T.English 44 J.Dunkley 5 A.Treloar 1

I/C: B.Smith 6 Z.Cordy 12 H.Crozier 9 L.Hunter 7 A.Jones 32 R.McComb 27 T.Duryea 15 C.Raak 40

Emerg: J.Ugle-Hagan 2 M.Wallis 3 R.Gardner 43 J.Sweet 41

Notable absentees: Sam Darcy, Toby McLean, Josh Bruce, Tom Liberatore, Tim O'Brien

BRISBANE

B: B.Starcevich 37 D.Gardiner 27 M.Adams 24

HB: D.Rich 10 H.Andrews - C 31 N.Answerth 43

C: H.McCluggage 6 Z.Bailey 33 M.Robinson 5

HF: L.McCarthy 11 D.McStay 25 C.Rayner 16

F: C.Cameron 23 J.Daniher 3 N.Cockatoo 12

Foll: O.McInerney 46 L.Neale 9 J.Lyons 17

I/C: C.Ah Chee 4 J.Berry 7 J.Madden 14 K.Coleman 18 T.Fullarton 21 H.Sharp 22 D.Fort 32 J.Payne 40

Emerg: D.Robertson 2 J.Prior 20 R.Lester 35 R.Mathieson 36

Notable absentees: Dayne Zorko, Eric Hipwood