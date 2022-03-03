AFL CHIEF executive Gillon McLachlan has apologised for the abuse that umpires have endured, saying the buck stops with him.

The League last week announced a crackdown on umpire abuse, which manifested in six free kicks and four 50-metre penalties throughout the nine official practice matches.

While McLachlan was keen to emphasise players may still engage with umpires politely, the League boss wasn't shying away from the reality that – nationally – the game has a serious shortage of umpires.

"Frankly, I take responsibility for the fact that I think it has got away from us," McLachlan said at the launch of the AFL's Festival of Footy on Thursday.

"And I think the rules are clear: we are not going to tolerate the abuse of umpires.

"And it's clear to our players, our clubs. I'm apologetic it has gotten to this point.

"We've got a dearth of umpires. There's 6000 umpires short nationally.

"It's a great credit to the growth of our game, but it's also the fact that the supply of umpires hasn't kept up because it's a tough job and it's also made tougher by the players, supporters and others."

Dougal Howard pleads with the umpire during the Saints-Crows clash in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

McLachlan's strident comments come amid the AFL Commission approving sanctions and possible suspensions for club staffers from match day roles if they abuse umpires.

"I think everyone understands what's right and wrong," McLachlan said.

"People can talk about the game and talk about things in a respectful way, but what they can't do is on-field abuse and – coaches and others – the abuse of umpires off-field.

"It might be a feeling-out process in the (next) couple of weeks. But it will settle down and I think behaviours will change."

Hawthorn captain Ben McEvoy has backed the change, suggesting players must find another outlet for their anger and frustration

"Abuse is out at any level, particularly community level," McEvoy said.

"I know it was an issue when I was a kid playing footy.

"AFL is one of the toughest games in the world to play, it definitely has to be one of the toughest games to umpire. We need to give them the respect they deserve.

"You have to internalise (that anger) or, you know, have a bit of a beef with the grass."

Umpire Mathew Nicholls and St Kilda's Bradley Hill during the Cats-Saints clash in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Festival of Football was launched outside the MCG on Thursday, ahead of a bumper two weekends of football in Victoria.

All Victorian AFLW clubs will play in their home state in round 10, while all Victorian AFL clubs will play at home in round one.

Given the past two COVID-interrupted seasons, McLachlan was bullish the opening round of the 2022 AFL season could be the biggest ever.

"I hope so," he said.

"There is the objective answer to that and the record is 400,000 people and we hope to break that. Ticket sales have started very strongly in the last couple of days.

"Then I think there's a broader context which is this has been a very tough time for communities right across the country, particularly in Victoria.

"It's a very big thing, I think, to be building up to round one after not being able to go to the footy in this state particularly, and to have all of the Victorian teams playing here."