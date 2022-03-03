MELBOURNE set about immediately addressing a lack of discipline after its AAMI Community Series defeat to Carlton on Thursday night, after the reigning premier gave away eight 50m penalties in its narrow five-point loss.

The Demons conceded six goals from 50m penalties at Marvel Stadium, holding a post-match inquest as to why they occurred in the aftermath of their pre-season fixture against the Blues.

Multiple 50m penalties were paid against Melbourne for the new 'umpire dissent' rule, which the League wrote to all clubs about in late February to further stress the importance of respecting officiators this season.

Speaking after the game, Demons coach Simon Goodwin said the players found it difficult to adjust to new rule – which aims to stamp out "disrespect" towards umpires – but said they must get better ahead of their campaign kicking off in 13 days' time.

"We spoke about it as a group," Goodwin said.

"We want to be seen as a really disciplined footy club and eight 50m penalties is clearly an adjustment to the new rules, but also we've got to be better. We hadn't seen it that way last week, but everyone in the competition will adjust to these rules.

Melbourne's Adam Tomlinson chats to umpire Hayden Gavine during the AAMI Community Series on March 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We'll get better at it. But eight 50m penalties is too much. It cost us six goals in the game, and it was a big factor that decided on the result of the game."

Despite the sheer volume of 50m penalties conceded on Thursday night – with eight being the joint-most any side has given away in a pre-season or home and away clash – Goodwin said he wasn't surprised with how the new rule had been interpreted.

"They've been pretty clear with the clubs and the coaches and the players about the fact it will be different," Goodwin said.

"Tonight, we got an example that it is different. But that's OK. That's what the game is, so we'll get better and we'll learn and we'll be a disciplined footy team."

Melbourne also uncharacteristically gave away three 6-6-6 infringements throughout the game, with the first resulting in a warning and the second and third resulting in free kicks to Carlton out of the centre bounce.

But without five of the side's back seven from last year's premiership team – Steven May, Christian Salem and Michael Hibberd were rested, while Harrison Petty (calf) and Trent Rivers (knee) are injured – Goodwin conceded there was bound to be mix-ups.

"We had a bit of confusion with our backs," Goodwin said.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin during the AAMI Community Series match against Carlton on March 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously, we had a different backline mix and we were experimenting down there, then we had Dan Turner come out of the game mid-quarter. We had to find another one and it just wasn't the right person, so we ended up with a bit of confusion.

"But, as I said, that's not us normally. We'll stabilise, we'll get our core team back together and we'll prepare ourselves for round one."

Carlton booted seven consecutive goals on either side of quarter-time to storm into a commanding 41-point lead prior the main break, before resting a host of players after half-time and narrowly clinging to victory.

But with Patrick Cripps (30 disposals, four goals) starring in the midfield, aided by new recruits George Hewett (33 disposals, seven clearances) and Adam Cerra (30 disposals, four clearances), positives were in abundance for the new-look Blues.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cripps creates two gems to catch the eye Patrick Cripps looks to be in superb shape as he drills through two stunners in short time

Corey Durdin (corked calf) and Jack Silvagni (shoulder) were withdrawn at half-time, while Harry McKay (returning from a foot injury) and Ed Curnow (returning from a calf issue) were on minutes restrictions throughout the match.

New coach Michael Voss said afterwards that all four should be fine for the season-opener in a fortnight's time, while Charlie Curnow (knee) and Jacob Weitering (rested) are also set to be fit to take on Richmond.

Sam Docherty is another to have staked his claim for a remarkable return, winning 38 disposals in a VFL practice match on Thursday afternoon to complete another step in his recovery from a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer.

"He did well," Voss said.

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's VFL practice match with the Casey Demons at Ikon Park on March 3, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

"His progression has been quite sharp. It's still about how he pulls up, but he showed some really good signs today and it was great to see.

"The approach that 'Doc' has taken … the first time I turned up, he was pretty determined and sure that he was going to figure early in the season. He's done everything possible to put himself in that position.

"There's probably been a few times where it didn't look like that was going to eventuate, and it's still a bit of 'wait and see' in terms of how he pulls up, but he'll get another week of training under his belt and then we can make some decisions from there."