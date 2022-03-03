Jack Darling runs onto the field during the round 13 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on June 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Eagles have been weak on the Jack Darling issue publicly

- 'They've lost authority over their own abilities to run a highly regarded football club'

- Umpiring disrespect crackdown: 'It was a big statement' from Gill

- This Lion 'is really serious about getting himself back that level he was at'

In this episode ...

0:00 – The Eagles' poor crisis management

1:28 – How West Coast should have handled the Jack Darling saga

3:00 – Adam Simpson's comments

4:00 – 'Rabbits in the spotlight'

5:54 – Darling's future

8:22 – Crackdown on umpire abuse

11:25 – How the Toby Greene incident could have been avoided

13:01 – Harris Andrews plots a path back to the elite bracket

15:23 – Can Andrews reclaim the status of No.1 defender in the AFL