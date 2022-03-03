IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Damian Barrett join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The Eagles have been weak on the Jack Darling issue publicly
- 'They've lost authority over their own abilities to run a highly regarded football club'
- Umpiring disrespect crackdown: 'It was a big statement' from Gill
- This Lion 'is really serious about getting himself back that level he was at'
In this episode ...
0:00 – The Eagles' poor crisis management
1:28 – How West Coast should have handled the Jack Darling saga
3:00 – Adam Simpson's comments
4:00 – 'Rabbits in the spotlight'
5:54 – Darling's future
8:22 – Crackdown on umpire abuse
11:25 – How the Toby Greene incident could have been avoided
13:01 – Harris Andrews plots a path back to the elite bracket
15:23 – Can Andrews reclaim the status of No.1 defender in the AFL