WEST Coast remains unclear about the future of star forward Jack Darling less than a week before the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline, with the club weighing up critical decisions that will help it address an "unprecedented" injury crisis.

The Eagles signed tall forward Hugh Dixon as a rookie on Thursday and are also trialling former Tigers wingman Patrick Naish and ex-Brisbane midfielder Tom Joyce after suffering several midfield casualties.

Darling, who has so far chosen not to meet the AFL's COVID-19 protocols, would open a third list spot if he was moved to the inactive list, allowing the Eagles to sign two more midfielders or one midfielder and ruckman Luke Strnadica.

Coach Adam Simpson conceded there were key decisions that needed to be made soon but stopped short of declaring the March 9 deadline for signing new SSP players would force the club's hand on Darling.

"We'll work through all of that if and when it happens. That's not front of mind right now. We'll make those calls in the next week," Simpson said on Thursday.

West Coast's Jack Darling celebrates a goal against Adelaide in R18, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"We need to prepare for round one (but) we also need to address what's going on off the field with injuries.

"We've got to separate the two, and at the moment my focus is on the team we've got."

Asked if the club would look to sign two or three players by the conclusion of the SSP, Simpson said the club was still working through that decision.

Dom Sheed (syndesmosis), Tom Cole (ankle) and Campbell Chesser (ankle) have all suffered long-term injuries, with Simpson suggesting a third list spot could be created regardless of Darling's absence.

Dom Sheed leaves the field during a practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have a list management meeting scheduled on Thursday ahead of Sunday's AAMI Community Series match against Fremantle, which represents their final competitive hitout before round one.

Dixon's signing on Thursday after an impressive two-goal performance against the Dockers last Friday night was an indication that the club was preparing to start the season without Darling.

Simpson said he needed to have that approach, knowing it was all but certain the club's leading goalkicker would not be there against Gold Coast on March 20.

With the football department separated from the decision-making process, he said the team and coaches would have moved on if Darling did not return to the club.

"I've got no choice. My hands are tied personally, and from a football point of view we need to focus on round one," the coach said.

"Round one probably doesn't have Jack in it, so we've got to work through what it looks like and that's what we've been doing for several weeks.

"We've got to move forward. If it turns in our favour that's great, but if it doesn't then we've already moved on."

Adam Simpson talks to his players at three-quarter time during the practice match between West Coast and Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have been reduced to 26 available players, Simpson said, and were missing 10 players that the coach considered to be in his starting 18.

Naish will likely play on Sunday after undergoing testing at the club, while recruit Samo Petrevski-Seton will come into the team after a minor knee injury to play both midfield and forward.

On the injured Eagles, Simpson said captain Luke Shuey (hamstring) could resume training with the main group on Friday and was on track to play within the opening three rounds.

Premiership defender Liam Duggan was on a similar timeline as he prepares to return from a posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.

Young midfielder Luke Edwards will not be available in the early rounds after overcoming a groin issue, with the South Australian effectively starting his pre-season now.