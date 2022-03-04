ABOUT the only thing that went wrong for Brisbane in its six-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium was a worrying injury toll it gathered from the night.

Before a ball was bounced the Lions lost Darcy Gardiner to a quad niggle, and then during the 12.14 (86) to 11.14 (80) victory, Keidean Coleman (hamstring), James Madden (ankle) and Deven Robertson all left the field.

Coleman was playing an influential role at half-back before limping off in the second quarter, while Madden was also thrusting his name forward as a round one possibility before he hobbled off.

But it didn't bother Brisbane as it used a six goal to three second quarter to establish a buffer the Bulldogs only truly threatened late.

Zac Bailey (two goals and two goal assists from 18 disposals) looks like going to another level this season, while Lachie Neale (30 disposals) showed the benefit of a strong pre-season.

Charlie Cameron and Dan McStay were constant threats inside 50 all night as Brisbane's forward half pressure created plenty of opportunities.

The Bulldogs would have lost no fans though and appear set for another tilt at the premiership.

In a free-flowing game that was played at break-neck pace, Josh Dunkley (32 and one goal), Jack Macrae (33 and 10 tackles) and Adam Treloar (29 and two superb running goals) were all prominent.

Marcus Bontempelli (22 and one goal) showed no signs of rust and Aaron Naughton was flying for everything to eventually finish with three goals from six marks.

But they also have an injury worry with Alex Keath failing to finish the game after copping a knock to the shin in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed by 23 at the final change and hammered away in the final term, kicking two unanswered goals before ultimately falling just short.

Brisbane took hold in the second quarter, kicking the first four goals to establish a healthy lead with some frenetic pressure around the contest.

Daniel Rich launched one from 55m following a Cameron rundown tackle, while Neale's snap just before half-time typified the Lions' unselfish play as a chain of handballs from close to goal found the 2020 Brownlow medallist in a great spot.

New faces

With two established teams, not a lot of new blood on display, but former Geelong ruckman Darcy Fort showed he could provide a good one-two punch at the stoppages with Oscar McInerney. Brisbane won the hit-outs comfortably and were able to hold the ascendency in the clearances 39-38 against the vaunted Dogs midfield. Fort finished with 12 disposals and two marks to nail his spot in for the opening round. Dogs rookie Robbie McComb had an extended run in the second half and did some nice things to finish with 12 touches and two tackles.

Round one chance

Brisbane might be on the hunt for a defensive replacement depending on the severity of Keidean Coleman's hamstring injury. Irishman James Madden did his chances no harm with a sound display before hobbling off with his own ankle problem, while Callum Ah Chee could also come into the frame after performing well in his time on field. One man that locked himself in was Noah Answerth, whose dash from half-back and the wing was eye-catching after 12 months on the sidelines with groin problems. After a season of being on the fringe but eventually settling in the Bulldogs' 22, Jason Johannisen looks like keeping a firm grip on a place with 1.1 from 11 disposals and four tackles. He often looked threatening as a crumber inside 50.

Jason Johannisen in action against Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series on Match 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Medical room

It was a rough night for the Lions with Keidean Coleman (hamstring), James Madden (ankle) and Deven Robertson all leaving with injuries. With only two weeks until round one it would be touch and go for Coleman depending on the severity, while the Lions will be anxious to find out how compromised Madden and Robertson are. Darcy Gardiner was also a late withdrawal with a quad niggle. The Bulldogs also had a concerning problem of their own with full-back Alex Keath leaving the field prior to half-time after banging lower legs with Lincoln McCarthy. He hobbled around and came back on the field but did not return after half-time. Mitch Hannan also tweaked his ankle late in the match.

Fantasy watch

It's no secret that the Bulldogs' midfield can rack up the AFL Fantasy points. Scoring a game-high 143, Jack Macrae (MID, $972,000) made the case to be your M1 and your walk-up captain each week (or vice captain if you're thinking about the loophole and all the Dogs' early fixture). It's hard to split dual-position stars Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $767,000) and Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $731,000). They posted scores of 105 and 108 respectively. Consider the duo as a starting combo in Classic and second round picks in Draft. Speaking of Fantasy Draft, Jarrod Berry (MID, $725,000) slides a long way down draft board due to his 2021 average of 50.1. He scored 86, backing up from 128 in the practice match last week making him a sleeper when it comes to draft day. There was a lot to like for the 32 per cent of coaches with Lachie Neale (MID, $792,000) in their Fantasy Classic teams. The 2020 Brownlow Medal winner racked up 30 disposals and 106 points.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.4 6.7 9.7 11.14 (80)

BRISBANE 3.2 9.8 12.12 12.14 (86)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 3, Treloar 2, Bontempelli, Crozier, Dale, Dunkley, Johannisen, Williams

Brisbane: Bailey 2, Cameron 2, McStay 2, McCluggage, Cockatoo, McCarthy, Neale, Rich, Robertson

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Macrae, Dunkley, Treloar, Naughton, Williams, Bontempelli

Brisbane: Neale, Bailey, Cameron, McStay, McCluggage, Rich

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Keath (leg), Hannan (ankle)

Brisbane: Rayner (family) replaced in selected side by Robertson; Gardiner (quad) replaced in selected side by Fullarton; Coleman (hamstring); Madden (ankle); Robertson

Reports: Nil