Alex Keath watches on during the second half of the Western Bulldogs' clash with Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series on Match 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

LUKE Beveridge is confident Alex Keath will be available to play in round one after the Western Bulldogs full-back left the field in Friday night's loss against Brisbane with a sore shin.

The news isn't so good for the Lions though, with coach Chris Fagan saying it was "too early to assess" Keidean Coleman and Deven Robertson, but confirming both had suffered hamstring injuries in their six-point win.

Fagan said he was also unsure what James Madden had done that led to his third quarter departure from the field.

BULLDOGS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The diagnosis for Keath will be music to the ears of both Beveridge and Bulldogs supporters after he failed to return following half-time.

"Keathy just had a significant kick to the shin and wasn't moving too well and we took a very conservative approach with that and had to take him off," Beveridge said.

"You know what it's like when you hit your shin on the edge of the bed or if you hit it bloody hard, it's hard to shake it off.

"He came back on, was a little bit limited, and we just thought it was a better approach to remove him from the game.

"We think he'll be OK, it's nothing serious."

Brisbane will have an anxious wait for further information on Coleman in particular, who was shining in his defensive role before limping off in the second quarter.

Fagan said aside from the injuries, it was an ideal hit-out for the Lions ahead of their opening round against Port Adelaide on March 19.

"That's about as fierce a contest as I've ever seen in the pre-season," he said.

"It was great preparation for round one and that's what you're looking for.

"The Dogs are a terrific team and we got the contest we were after tonight.

"We got a bit tired towards the end. The boys did a good job to hold on."

Fagan said he expected Cam Rayner (family), Darcy Gardiner (quad) and captain Dayne Zorko (health and safety protocols) to all be back for the opening round.