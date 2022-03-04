Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe (left) at his side's practice match against West Coast on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE superstar Nat Fyfe is on track to play in round one but will be held back from Sunday's AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast as a host of key Dockers return.

Important quartet Sean Darcy, David Mundy, Michael Walters and Luke Ryan will all play against the Eagles in the final hitout of the pre-season, further strengthening the team that won last Friday night's practice derby by 97 points.

Coach Justin Longmuir said Fyfe was close to returning after a long recovery from shoulder surgery, but he will instead target an intraclub hitout next Sunday to be ready for the season-opener against Adelaide on March 20.

"We gave strong consideration to playing 'Fyfey' for a half, but there's just a couple of markers that he hasn't quite reached with his strength in that shoulder," Longmuir said on Friday.

"We expect him to make some really good progress on that, like he has, in the next couple of weeks and it doesn't change our thoughts with him for round one."

Fyfe has been in full training for close to two weeks, completing a lot of contested work, and Longmuir said his fitness was at an elite level.

Without a competitive match against opposition, however, the coach said the Dockers would need to get creative in the next two weeks to replicate the collisions the dual Brownlow medallist will encounter in round one.

Midfielder Darcy Tucker will also be relying on the Dockers' final intraclub as his preparation for round one, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of Sunday's clash.

Darcy Tucker looks on at Fremantle's official photo day on January 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Longmuir said both Mundy and Walters, who have returned from ankle and hamstring injuries respectively, will play full games.

"[Mundy] has played a fair bit of match sim so we expect him to come up fairly quick. He's ready for it, and he did all the work last week," Longmuir said.

"[Walters] is right to go. He's had a massive pre-season. We'll probably showed a fair bit of precaution with that hammy."

Michael Walters in action at Fremantle training at Optus Stadium on Thursday. Picture: fremantlefc.com.au

Several young Dockers and new recruits flourished with added responsibility against the Eagles last week, with the team's speed on all lines a key to the Dockers' dominance.

Longmuir said there would be no concerns integrating senior players back into that dynamic.

"A lot has been made of our speed, but you don't get to access that speed without defending really well first and foremost and winning contests," he said.

"We've got no issues with Dave and 'Sonny' and those guys coming into our mix, because they're very good around the contest. They're only going to help us."

Longmuir said Darcy's return would mean impressive back-up Lloyd Meek would miss, with Rory Lobb preferred as the forward/ruck.

Draftee Jye Amiss will play for Peel Thunder in his first competitive hitout after an interrupted pre-season.

Sunday's match has been moved from Fremantle Oval to Optus Stadium after the introduction of updated COVID restrictions in Western Australia, with fans locked out of the clash.