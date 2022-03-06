IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- This Saint 'is the most important player on that list'
- 'Here we are again with a massive question mark over his ability to get anywhere near THAT draft pick number'
- Why GWS 'can't rely on Jesse Hogan'
- This Giant has 'got his groove back'
- Umpire abuse: 'The coaches are actually loving this … they don't want their players remonstrating'
In this episode ...
0:00 – St Kilda's injury list becomes a concern
1:30 – The Saints lose their most important player
5:06 – Jack Billings starts the season under an injury cloud
7:54 – Can GWS have success with Toby Greene on the sidelines?
9:18 – The players who can stand up in Greene's absence
11:00 – Jesse Hogan is not confirmed for round one
12:46 – Stephen Coniglio has 'got his groove back'
13:35 – The man having a big impact on the Giants' leadership
14:38 – Why the new umpire dissent interpretations are good for the game