BRISBANE will be without Cam Rayner for Friday night's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs. 

Rayner will miss the match due to a family matter, while important defender Darcy Gardiner is also out with a tight quad. 

FOLLOW IT LIVE Dogs v Lions

Dev Robertson comes into the side with the Lions to play 25 players. 

Rayner had enjoyed a near faultless pre-season after missing all of last year with a knee reconstruction. 

The former No.1 draft pick is expected to play in the Lions' season-opener against Port Adelaide. 

The Dogs are going in as selected. 