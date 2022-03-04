Brisbane star Cam Rayner at the airport ahead of the Lions' flight to Melbourne on March 2, 2022. Picture: @brisbanelions

BRISBANE will be without Cam Rayner for Friday night's AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Rayner will miss the match due to a family matter, while important defender Darcy Gardiner is also out with a tight quad.

Dev Robertson comes into the side with the Lions to play 25 players.

Rayner had enjoyed a near faultless pre-season after missing all of last year with a knee reconstruction.

The former No.1 draft pick is expected to play in the Lions' season-opener against Port Adelaide.

The Dogs are going in as selected.