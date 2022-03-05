LANCE Franklin will sit out Sydney's final tune-up ahead of round one but new co-captain Callum Mills has been named to take on North Melbourne on Sunday.

Franklin, who is five goals short of becoming only the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the magical 1000-goal milestone, has been rested ahead of round one after training fully during the week.

However, Mills, who was in doubt for round one as he battled an Achilles injury over the pre-season, has been named by the Swans in an important step ahead of their season-opener against Greater Western Sydney.

The Roos welcome back gun midfielder Jy Simpkin after he missed last week's practice game against Melbourne while No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis will again line-up ahead of what is a certain round one debut.

The injury-hit West Coast has selected potential sign-on recruit Patrick Naish to play against Fremantle at Optus Stadium just days after he arrived at the club after training with St Kilda.

The ex-Richmond wingman is gunning for a spot on the club's list before the March 9 pre-season supplemental period deadline and has been selected in the Eagles' squad, with recent addition Hugh Dixon also playing.

Fremantle will be without skipper Nat Fyfe as the club takes a cautious approach ahead of round one after his shoulder injury, but stars David Mundy, Sean Darcy, Luke Ryan and Michael Walters are all locked in to face the Eagles.

Collingwood gamebreaker Jordan De Goey will play for the Magpies against the Giants on Sunday after he sat out last week's practice match, while gun draftee Nick Daicos has been named on the half-back flank for the Pies.

Taylor Adams (hamstring) and Brody Mihocek (illness) are missing for the Pies.

As AFL.com.au reported on Saturday, Giants key forward Jesse Hogan will miss the match with soreness.

GWS v Collingwood at Giants Stadium, 12.40pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: I.Cumming 13 S.Taylor 15 P.Davis 1

HB: L.Whitfield 6 L.Keeffe 25 H.Perryman 36

C: L.Ash 7 T.Green 12 X.O'Halloran 33

HF: T.Taranto 14 J.Riccardi 26 D.Lloyd 38

F: B.Hill 37 H.Himmelberg 27 C.Stone 18

Foll: M.Flynn 30 J.Kelly - C 22 S.Coniglio 3

I/C: J.Hopper 2 C.Ward 8 T.Bruhn 5 B.Preuss 11 C.Idun 39 J.Brander 31 J.Peatling 20 R.Angwin 9

Emerg: L.Aleer 21 J.Stein 42 W.Shaw 35 A.Kennedy 40

Notable absentees: Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene, Matt de Boer

COLLINGWOOD

B: N.Murphy 28 D.Moore 30 J.Madgen 44

HB: N.Daicos 35 B.Maynard 37 S.Pendlebury - C 10

C: J.Daicos 7 P.Lipinski 1 S.Sidebottom 22

HF: B.McCreery 31 M.Cox 46 W.Hoskin-Elliott 32

F: N.Kreuger 15 J.De Goey 2 J.Elliott 5

Foll: B.Grundy 4 J.Crisp 25 T.Brown 6

I/C: F.Macrae 18 J.Ginnivan 33 J.Noble 9 O.Henry 16 C.Brown 17 T.Ruscoe 21 T.Bianco 8 D.Cameron 14

Emerg: C.Poulter 24 R.McInnes 26 W.Kelly 20 T.Wilson 12

Notable absentees: Jeremy Howe, Jordan Roughead, Tayler Adams, Brody Mihocek

Sydney v North Melbourne at Giants Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

SYDNEY

B: T.McCartin 30 D.Rampe 24 H.Cunningham 7

HB: J.McInerney 27 S.Reid 20 B.Campbell 16

C: J.Lloyd 44 J.Kennedy 12 N.Blakey 22

HF: I.Heeney 5 P.McCartin 39 E.Gulden 21

F: C.Warner 1 L.McDonald 6 W.Hayward 9

Foll: T.Hickey 31 L.Parker - C 26 J.Rowbottom 8

I/C: O.Florent 13 H.McLean 2 B.Ronke 25 C.Mills 14 D.Stephens 3 L.McAndrew 46 S.Wicks 15 M.Roberts 34

Emerg: A.Sheldrick 29 P.Ladhams 19 R.Fox 42 J.Bell 32

Notable absentees: Tom Papley, Lance Franklin, Peter Ladhams

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Ziebell - C 7 A.Corr 4 K.Turner 28

HB: L.McDonald 11 J.Walker 19 La.Young 17

C: B.Scott 8 H.Greenwood 18 J.Polec 13

HF: T.Thomas 26 N.Larkey 20 C.Taylor 5

F: J.Mahony 1 J.Stephenson 2 J.Horne-Francis 6

Foll: T.Xerri 38 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 J.Simpkin 12

I/C: T.Goldstein 22 T.Powell 24 W.Phillips 29 J.Goater 31 C.Lazzaro 35 K.Hayden 37 E.Ford 40 C.Zurhaar 44

Emerg: A.Bosenavulagi 15 P.Curtis 25 M.Bergman 27 P.Walker 33

Notable absentees: Jed Anderson, Callum Coleman-Jones, Ben McKay

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: L.Ryan 13 B.Cox 36 A.Pearce 25

HB: H.Young 26 G.Logue 2 J.Clark 6

C: A.Brayshaw 8 W.Brodie 17 L.Henry 23

HF: T.Colyer 33 B.Acres 9 M.Walters 10

F: M.Taberner 20 R.Lobb 37 L.Schultz 5

Foll: S.Darcy 4 C.Serong 3 S.Switkowski 39

I/C: M.Frederick 32 B.Banfield 41 M.Crowden 12 D.Mundy - C 16 H.Chapman 27 N.Wilson 14 E.Hughes 15 L.Meek 22

Emerg: N.O'Driscoll 30 C.Blakely 19 J.Hamling 21 J.Western 34

Notable absentees: Nat Fyfe, Darcy Tucker

WEST COAST

B: J.Rotham 35 T.Barrass 37 S.Hurn 25

HB: A.Witherden 23 J.McGovern 20 J.Nelson 30

C: A.Gaff 3 J.Redden 8 L.Foley 29

HF: J.Petruccelle 21 H.Dixon 41 W.Rioli 44

F: L.Ryan 1 J.Kennedy 17 B.Williams 32

Foll: N.Naitanui - C 9 T.Kelly 11 J.Jones 31

I/C: Z.Langdon 7 S.Petrevski-Seton 10 B.Hough 19 X.O'Neill 24 T.Joyce 26 C.West 36 P.Naish 38 C.Jamieson 40

Emerg: I.Winder 22 J.Williams 34 J.Waterman 2 L.Edwards 16

Notable absentees: Dom Sheed, Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Oscar Allen, Campbell Chesser, Elliot Yeo, Luke Shuey, Liam Duggan