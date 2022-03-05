GREATER Western Sydney forward Jesse Hogan won't feature in the AAMI Community Series clash against Collingwood due to soreness, but the star is expected to be fit to face Sydney in round one.

The 27-year-old has struggled to stay on the park in recent years – he hasn't played more than 12 games a season since 2018 – and only managed nine appearances in his first season at the Giants due to repeated calf and quad strains.

AFL.com.au understands the West Australian has been dealing with soft-tissue soreness this week after playing in the practice match against Sydney in Albury last Friday, but could play in an intraclub next weekend ahead of Greater Western Sydney's season-opener.

The club has taken a cautious approach with the star forward over the pre-season due to his history with calf and quad injuries, removing him whenever he has any concerns with his body no matter how acute, in an attempt to squeeze 16 to 18 games out of the highly rated spearhead this season.

Jesse Hogan during a practice match between GWS and Sydney on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hogan had an interrupted start to the pre-season but has completed two main sessions per week – like a lot of players with injury-plagued histories around the competition – since the start of the new year.

The former Demon and Docker proved how valuable he can still be in his first season in NSW, kicking four goals in each of his first two games, although they were the only games he played in the first 16 rounds.

Hogan then added multiple-goal performances in five other games to finish with 20.9 for the season, including two goals and eight marks in an eye-catching effort in the elimination final win over the Swans.

But given the raft of injuries he has faced across his 99-game career, Hogan is not a guarantee to open the season at Accor Stadium Australia in a fortnight.

The Giants will name a 26-man squad but are set to use 23 players against the Magpies on Sunday, with new recruit Jarrod Brander scheduled to play a half in the VFL against Sydney and then another half in the senior side.

Jarrod Brander at Giants training on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Leon Cameron has trialled a new-look forward line over the summer, following the departure of Jeremy Finlayson and the unavailability of dual All-Australian Toby Greene for the first five rounds due to suspension.

After struggling to cement a permanent spot in the best 22 last year, Jake Riccardi has emerged as a contender to partner Harry Himmelberg in attack, along with Hogan.

It is understood that Riccardi is ahead of Brander right now, with out-of-contract star Tim Taranto set to play as a forward in the absence of Greene in the early rounds. Brander kicked five goals in the practice match against Sydney, although he played in the second half of the six-term fixture which was comprised of 16 v 16 and even 12 v 12 in the closing terms.

Key defender Nick Haynes will play in the VFL practice match to allow the club to carefully manage his playing time, after recovering from an illness that has affected his stomach, while veteran midfielder Matt De Boer won't play at any level this weekend due to health and safety protocols.

Young gun Finn Callaghan – the No.3 pick in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft – will play in the VFL as he continues to build his workload over the pre-season after being hampered with a foot injury since moving from Melbourne to Sydney.

Finn Callaghan during a GWS training session on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Unlike most clubs around the competition, especially the one they face on Sunday, the Giants don't have a clear No.1 ruckman on their list.

Matt Flynn is believed to be favoured heading into the opening game of the season, but former North Melbourne and Melbourne ruckman Braydon Preuss will get a chance to put his hand up for that spot when the pair faces Brodie Grundy and the Magpies this weekend.

Veteran backman Lachie Keefe made a successful return from a knee reconstruction in Albury and will ramp up his preparations for the season against his former side.

The 31-year-old has made an incredible return from a second tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament, recovering to play senior football again in just nine months.