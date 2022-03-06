Collingwood's Nathan Murphy is helped off the field against GWS in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S Brayden Maynard was placed on report while a pair of off-season recruits were injured during a horror 41-point loss to Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series on Sunday.

Maynard looks certain to face MRO scrutiny after collecting Daniel Lloyd to the head in an attempted spoil.

The Giant immediately left the field and was ruled out for the rest of the game with concussion.

Former Bulldog Patrick Lipinski limped off the field with an ankle injury after landing awkwardly just before the quarter-time siren, while ex-Geelong big man Nathan Kreuger was taken off with concussion after a heavy clash with Callan Ward.

High-flying defender Nathan Murphy also left the field in the third term with an ankle injury.

It compounded a bad day for the Magpies, who fell 8.11 (59) to 15.10 (100) to the Giants.

Josh Kelly was unstoppable through the middle for GWS with 41 disposals, while Bobby Hill (three goals) and Tim Taranto (two) looked in top form as the Giants seek replacements up forward for the suspended Toby Greene.

Father-son gun Nick Daicos was a shining light for the Pies with 31 disposals.

As well as Lloyd, the Giants lost Conor Stone to a hamstring injury in the first half.

