PORT Adelaide veteran Robbie Gray is ready to go for round one, after scans showed no muscular damage to his right hamstring.
Gray experienced hamstring tightness in the first quarter of the Power's AAMI Community Series game against Adelaide on Saturday.
He left the field and sat out the rest of the game.
With two weeks until Port's round one game against Brisbane, the club expects Gray to be available for selection.
The Power won against the Crows by 37 points in their final tune-up before the season-opener.