Port Adelaide's Robbie Gray poses for a photo during the team's photo day on February 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide veteran Robbie Gray is ready to go for round one, after scans showed no muscular damage to his right hamstring.

Gray experienced hamstring tightness in the first quarter of the Power's AAMI Community Series game against Adelaide on Saturday.

He left the field and sat out the rest of the game.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Power scare as Gray's day ends early Robbie Gray came off the ground with hamstring awareness after grimacing in this incident

With two weeks until Port's round one game against Brisbane, the club expects Gray to be available for selection.

The Power won against the Crows by 37 points in their final tune-up before the season-opener.