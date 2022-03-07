NORTH Melbourne will spend the next fortnight weighing up whether it can shoehorn all three of its ruckmen into one side, after the impressive Tristan Xerri again staked his claim to feature in the team's season-opening clash with Hawthorn.

Kangaroos coach David Noble described Xerri as being among the "top four or five performers" at the club this summer, having continued his excellent pre-season with a standout display against Sydney in the AAMI Community Series over the weekend.

In the absence of new recruit Callum Coleman-Jones, who missed with minor knee soreness that isn't expected to keep him sidelined for round one, Xerri excelled playing alongside veteran Todd Goldstein.

According to Champion Data, Xerri competed in 52 ruck contests in 109 minutes on the field compared to Goldstein's 41 ruck contests in 100 minutes. He finished with 17 disposals, a game-high 29 hitouts, six tackles and five contested marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard North season preview: AA star in waiting, chips all in on JHF Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge preview the Kangaroos ahead of Round One.

With Xerri in the ruck against Sydney's duo of Tom Hickey and Hayden McLean, North Melbourne lost the clearance count 15-19. With Goldstein, the Kangaroos lost the clearance count 8-19.

His performance is bound to leave Noble with a selection conundrum just 13 days out from the side's round one clash against the Hawks, as Goldstein, Xerri and Coleman-Jones all vie for the starting ruck role.

WATCH THE GAME LIVE Click here to secure your tickets

But it's understood the club isn't against the prospect of playing all three in the same team, allowing one – likely Coleman-Jones, given his ability to play as a full-time forward – to partner Nick Larkey in attack.

One-game youngster Charlie Comben had been earmarked to potentially play the secondary forward role earlier this summer, but didn't feature in either of the side's two pre-season tune-up games against Melbourne or Sydney due to a bout of gastro.

It leaves the door open for Coleman-Jones to return to the team playing mainly through the forward line, a role he held for large periods during eight AFL games with former side Richmond last year where he kicked 11 goals.

Callum Coleman-Jones during North Melbourne's official photo day on February 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Coleman-Jones was rested for North Melbourne's fixture on Sunday after hurting his knee against Melbourne the week prior, but scans had already cleared him of any damage and he didn't miss a session leading into the game.

There are therefore no concerns as to whether he will be available to face Hawthorn in round one, where the prospect is now looming large that he plays alongside both Goldstein and Xerri.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Goldstein himself isn't considered a certainty to remain the side's No.1 ruck throughout the season, a role he has held for the overwhelming majority of his 273-game career at North Melbourne.

Set to turn 34 later this year, Goldstein is still seen as an important part of the club's season and remains expected to feature against Hawthorn. But thoughts of a longer-term Xerri and Coleman-Jones combination could swirl later in the year.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Noble on Horne-Francis plans, Roos' other draftees North Melbourne coach David Noble talks exclusively to AFL.com.au

A round one appearance would mark a whirlwind six months for Xerri, who requested a trade to St Kilda last October – despite still having one season remaining on his contract at Arden Street – following the arrival of Coleman-Jones from Richmond.

However, a deal between the two sides couldn't be hashed out on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after the Saints baulked at the Kangaroos' asking price, which included a future second-round pick being involved in any negotiations.

Xerri remained at the club, where he has fought with Goldstein and Coleman-Jones to add to his 12 AFL appearances throughout pre-season, with Noble of the belief he has made the best possible start to the campaign ahead.

Blue Jack Silvagni and Kangaroo Tristan Xerri in round 19, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I thought he was terrific … I think I've said before that he's probably been one of our top four or five performers over the pre-season," Noble said after the club's 31-point loss to Sydney on Sunday.

"I think what you saw (on Sunday) was the reason why we really held our ground hard. He's another guy where we're really proud of what he's done. I think he delivered a terrific performance today.

"I thought Todd worked really well today as well. That combination seemed to work well, so it's going to be a tricky one for us at match committee. We've got 'CJ', who can play forward as well, and Todd did well on the scoreboard a bit deeper."