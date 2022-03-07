GOLD Coast coach Stuart Dew says Mabior Chol is in doubt for round one after the tall forward left Monday night's win over Geelong with a tight hamstring.
The Cats also have a concern stemming from the match with defender Jed Bews forced into concussion protocols following a first-quarter collision.
Chol kicked a goal in the opening term of the 23-point triumph but was forced to watch the second half from the bench with ice on his hamstring.
Dew said it was "precautionary" to take him off the field but conceded there was a question mark over his availability for the opening round against West Coast on March 20.
"I guess when there's the word tight, you're in doubt until scans, and hopefully get hat ticked off," Dew said.
"I think we're the last game in round one, so we've got a little bit of time.
"There's no need to test him now and our main session will be Friday week, so there's a bit of time there."
Chol is part of a revamped Suns forward line following the season-ending knee injury to young star Ben King.
They put the Cats under pressure for much of the night, despite a 0.9 second quarter threatening to undo their good work.
"We created opportunities. I wouldn't say we were efficient, but if we're looking at lots of entries inside 50 and then trying to capitalise, we'd rather that problem than how we get it in there," Dew said.
"We're still reshaping that forward line and we're not sold or set on something at the moment.
"It might take a little while to work out what's the right mix."
Geelong assistant coach Shaun Grigg was non-committal on Bews' immediate future.
"All we heard in the coach's box is he's in the concussion protocol," Grigg said.
"Whatever that means medically, we'll get the info off the docs probably tomorrow."
If Bews is confirmed as having concussion, he will have to undergo the mandatory 12-day rehab before playing again.
Geelong's first round match is against Essendon on March 19.