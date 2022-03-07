Adelaide's Matt Crouch chases Port Adelaide's Travis Boak in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S All-Australian midfielder Matt Crouch admits to fearing his AFL career may have been ended by groin problems last year.

Crouch, 26, didn't play a premiership game in 2021 after pre-season hip surgery led to ongoing groin issues.

"I definitely had queries at times whether I'd get back to AFL level and play again," Crouch told reporters on Monday.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

"It was frustrating, so I think you get an appreciation of being fit and healthy and playing and doing what you love.

"It's obviously a challenging time."

Adelaide's Matt Crouch in action against Brisbane in a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Crouch played in Adelaide's initial practice match in 2021 before suffering groin issues.

The prolific ball-winner tried to press on and made a comeback in state league ranks when soreness flared again and he was sent for season-ending surgery.

"It was a bit of a battle," he said.

AFL'S 50 MVPs Cal Twomey makes the call

Crouch, who was the Crows' 2017 club champion, the same year he was a Therabody AFL All-Australian, was sent for more groin surgery last October.

But he has featured in both of Adelaide's trial games in the past fortnight.

"I have proven to myself I'm right to go again." he said.

Matt Crouch in action at Adelaide training on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It was great to be out there with the boys and play some footy.

"Since having surgery at the end of the season, that's really helped with the pain side of things and I'm feeling good again."

Crows coach Matthew Nicks said Crouch's return was a fillip for his side - the youngest in the competition.

"You talk about that dynamic movement, he has got that back," Nicks told AFL.com.au.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Nicks on Crows 'trying too hard', Dawson's impact and Crouch's return Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks addresses how he hopes the Crows will rise this season

"He feels good about his body and that gives him mental strength.

"He is one of our best first-possession, inside midfielders so we are really keen for him now to step up and help guys like Harry Schoenberg and Luke Pedlar, those (young) sort of players.

"And I have got no doubt he will because one his weapons is his on-field leadership which we didn't get to see last year."