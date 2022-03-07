ESSENDON will weigh up later this week whether matchwinner Jake Stringer plays in its VFL practice match on Friday or is kept to training as he builds up his preparation for round one.

The Bombers star has been confident he will be right to face Geelong in round one since pulling out of the club's pre-season games due to a groin injury, which followed what had otherwise been a strong summer for the former Western Bulldog.

The club is hosting Coburg on Friday night at The Hangar in a VFL scratch game that Stringer could line up in for important match play ahead of the clash with the Cats the following week.

However the Bombers will wait until later in the week before deciding whether the 27-year-old features in that game or instead takes part in a training session on Friday.

Either way the club has been optimistic it will have perhaps its key playmaker available for the 'Country Game' against the Cats at the MCG on Saturday, March 19 after his standout 2021 season which saw Stringer kick 41 goals from 19 games and narrowly miss selection in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team.

Jake Stringer hits the track on November 17, 2021. Picture: essendonfc.com.au

Stringer said last week he was "all systems go for round one".



"I'm back running and pain free," he said.

"Everything's looking good so, as long as nothing dramatic happens in the next two weeks, I'm in for round one."

The Bombers are relatively fit as they enter their second season under coach Ben Rutten, with only several players, including Michael Hurley (hip) and Zach Reid (foot) ruled out of selection for the start of their campaign.

Dylan Shiel was managed and did not play against St Kilda in the weekend's AAMI Community Series loss but will be available for round one, while Jake Kelly missed the game with concussion symptoms. Aaron Francis had a sore knee and didn't play against the Saints but is expected to be available for round one.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, who has returned to the club after personal leave, will not play in the VFL practice game as he continues his training and conditioning block.