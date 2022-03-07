THE AAMI Community Series is done and dusted, and when it comes to pre-season research this series is as good as it gets. So, with the nine games completed, who were the players who stood out and who didn't step up to the plate?

Marvel Stadium – Thursday Night

Lock and load

Looking as fit as a fiddle, Patrick Cripps (MID, $686,000) got off to a flying start and sat with 85 points at half-time. As the Demons fought back, Cripps fought on and finished the night on a massive 141. His ownership has more than doubled after this ripping performance.

Surprise packet

Bump Matthew Kennedy (MID, $720,000) up your Draft rankings after his 135. From 37 possessions, Kennedy was busy and backed up his best score from round 22 last year when he had 131.

The role

More midfield time is a real thing for George Hewett (DEF/MID, $537,000) as he attended 24 CBAs and found the ball 33 times for his 87 points. Bargain!

Bargain watch

Although Corey Durdin (FWD, $190,000) left the ground injured, he was super-impressive early with two goals and 24 points. He's a slight chance for round one but even if he's not named, Durdin is a name to remember.

Marvel Stadium – Friday Night

Lock and load

Lachie Neale (MID, $792,000) is priced at an average of 95 and he will exceed that this season with ease. He scored 106 and attendance a game-high 23 CBAs.



Surprise packet

Based on his 2021 average, Jarrod Berry (MID, $725,000) ranks as the 123rd best. This is not the case and after scoring 128 and 86 in his two practice games this year, he looks back to his very best. A massive Draft sleeper.



The role

Sharing the ruck duties with Stef Martin, Tim English (RUC/FWD, $673,000) was outstanding for his score of 106. English averaged 87 in his last seven games of 2021 and looks set to continue on from there.



Bargain watch

Twang! Many were excited to see Keidean Coleman (DEF/FWD, $343,000) but a hamstring injury ended his day on 34 points. It's devastating news for Coleman and Fantasy coaches who are desperately hunting for value.

Devonport Oval – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

If you're with the 12 per cent of coaches who have Jayden Short (DEF, $783,000) then you were impressed with his game-high 126. He could even be better than the 93 he is priced at.



Surprise packet

Coming out of defence and taking 10 marks, Hugo Ralphsmith (MID/FWD, $258,000) was everywhere for his 86 points. Hopefully he can hold his spot in their best 22.



The role

Don't be concerned about Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $682,000) and his score of 77. He still attended 16 CBAs and never got out of first gear. He is set to explode when the real thing starts.



Bargain watch

Two rookies from this game are worth noting with Josh Ward (MID, $278,000) leading the way with 29 disposals and 91 points. We need to note that Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara didn't play, however after a game like that we should see him named for round one. Joshua Gibcus (DEF, $274,000) scored 55 for the Tigers and is another name to monitor leading into round one selections.

Richmond Oval – Saturday afternoon

Lock and load

Matt Crouch (MID, $649,000) has now played both pre-season games and got through this one with 76 points from 31 possessions.



Surprise packet

Three goals and 90 points is enough. With limited rookies this year, everyone needs to pay up for the Crows' recruit Josh Rachele (MID/FWD, $280,000). His game-high nine tackles were one of the highlights.



The role

Attending the fourth-most CBAs for the Power, the role for Zak Butters (MID/FWD, $639,000) this year is becoming clear. He scored his second 100-plus score from the pre-season games and did so from 32 touches.

Bargain watch

Josh Sinn (DEF/MID, $268,000) and Jackson Mead (MID, $190,000) played limited game time which is concerning for their round one chances. They scored 29 and 34 respectively as Sam Hayes (RUC, $190,000) helped out Scott Lycett in the middle on his way to 50.

Marvel Stadium – Saturday Night

Lock and load

When rucking solo, Rowan Marshall (RUC, $752,000) scores like a machine. He scored 26 points more in games when Paddy Ryder missed last year and his game-high 101 reflected that on Saturday night.



Surprise packet

With Ryder in doubt for round one, maybe the Saints will turn to Jack Hayes (RUC/FWD, $190,000) to assist Marshall. Hayes scored 49 from his 78 per cent time on ground.



The role

Jye Caldwell (MID, $488,000) had 31 points at the half and benefited when he was moved into the middle as Zach Merrett was rested. He went on to score 98. However, there are concerns about his midfield role.



Bargain watch

Kaine Baldwin (FWD, $190,000) played a full game for his 51 but was outshone by his team-mate Nick Martin (FWD, $190,000) who came on late to score 57 in just 42 per cent game time.

GIANTS Stadium – Sunday afternoon

Lock and load

Even with a quiet last quarter (eight points), Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $795,000) should be locked away with confidence. He scored 86 and certainly did enough for the 46 per cent of his owners.



Surprise packet

Even though Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $707,000) had the second-most CBAs for the Collingwood’s midfield group, he only managed 55.

The role

With 15 CBAs, Stephen Coniglio (MID/FWD, $695,000) attended more centre bounces than Tim Taranto and Josh Kelly. He went on to score 120 with 10 marks and 27 possessions.



Bargain watch

Please make sure you have Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000) in your team! He top-scored for Collingwood with 99 and his 31 touches were elite.

GIANTS Stadium – Sunday afternoon

Lock and load

Coming off a wing, Justin McInerney (DEF/MID, $583,000) turned heads with his 107. He scored 43 in the first quarter from 11 disposals and is a name that has been on our radar this pre-season after he averaged 83 in his last six games of 2021.



Surprise packet

After injury concerns ruled Callum Mills (MID, $922,000) out of the first practice match, he came out firing against the Kangaroos scoring 86 in just 41 per cent game time. Tristan Xerri (FWD, $281,000) played as the main ruck with Goldstein helping out. He scored a game-high 110 and thrived with the responsibility. Will this continue though?



The role

Starting forward and kicking four goals, Isaac Heeney (FWD, $639,000) was outstanding. The problem is, Heeney only had five CBAs which is a concern with Tom Papley out for the opening rounds.



Bargain watch

Sydney's Matty Roberts (MID, $224,000) and North's Joshua Goater (MID, $248,000) both came on late for their scores of 13 and 34 which indicates we may not see them in round one. Patrick McCartin (DEF/FWD, $271,000) might be there though after his seven marks and 56 points coming out of defence. Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000) once again proved he is worth paying up for, scoring 78.

Fremantle Oval – Sunday afternoon

Lock and load

A handy 96 points and 13 CBAs is all we needed to see from Will Brodie (MID/FWD, $387,000) who exceeded expectations. Lock him in and don't overthink this one.



Surprise packet

Tim Kelly (MID, $707,000) had a game-high 32 possessions for his score of 110. He currently sits in just three per cent of teams and is easily the Eagles' No.1 midfielder attending 21 CBAs.



The role

Keep an eye on former Richmond player Patrick Naish who came on at half-time and scored 52 for the injury-riddled Eagles. The 23-year-old will be priced around $250,000 when he is added into the game.



Bargain watch

Crisis creates opportunity and Brady Hough (MID, $230,000) might just be the beneficiary of some of the Eagles' bad luck. He scored 65, with 51 of them coming in the second half. Hugh Dixon (RUC/FWD, $190,000) didn't set the scoreboard on fire for his 38 points but is a big chance to be there in round one.

Metricon Stadium – Monday Night

Lock and load

Sitting in 10 per cent of teams, Touk Miller (MID, $1,024,000) was massive with a game-high 130. For the same price, Jack Steele sits in 29 per cent of teams and hasn’t produced scores like this in the pre-season. Maybe the highest averaging player of 2021 is being overlooked.

Surprise packet

After scoring 31 points last week, Sam De Koning (DEF/FWD, $190,000) put his hand high for a debut in round one with 70 points. A handy DPP option at a rookie price.

The role

He’s back! We’ve been waiting and it seems that Matt Rowell (MID, $464,000) is back doing Matt Rowell things. He scored 101 from 27 disposals and seven tackles. Priced at an average of only 55, he may have just forced our hand.

Matt Rowell in action against Geelong in the AAMI Community Series on March 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Bargain watch

Third-year Cat Cooper Stephens (MID, $190,000) was impressive with 62 and didn’t hurt his chances for a round one game. We are crying out for these bottom price players and Stephens might be an answer.