Sam Draper and Rowan Marshall battle it out in the ruck during the AAMI Community Series match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

- 'I can't see why 2022 can't be the year of the guard being changed'

- This big Bomber 'plays in a very old fashioned way that I'm certainly drawn to'

- Sean Darcy: 'An incredibly smart ruckman, and a tough ruckman'

- The two recruits who 'are going to change the shape of their midfield'

- The R1 match-up 'everyone is going to be licking their lips' for

In this episode ...

0:00 – The changing of the guard in the rucking world

2:41 – The established A-grade rucks are still formidable

3:47 – Can these two talented talls become superstars?

5:27 – Big 'battering-ram type ruckmen' are underrated

8:38 – The two new Blues who will change their midfield

11:15 – Some of the new recruits making the biggest impact around the AFL

12:45 – Why a round one premiership rematch is an event to be savoured

14:21 – The last time reigning premiers faced off in round one saw the birth of a famous curse

15:55 – Damo and Schmooky's two nominated 'players to watch'