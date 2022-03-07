RICHMOND has suffered a blow ahead of round one, with new co-captain Dylan Grimes in doubt after undergoing thumb surgery.

The important defender suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's AAMI Community Series win over Hawthorn and had the ligament injury repaired on Monday.

The club said Grimes was "doubtful" for next Thursday night's clash against Carlton at the MCG in the sides' traditional season-opener.

Grimes was appointed joint captain with ruckman Toby Nankervis in a club first in February, as the pair take on the mantle after triple premiership captain Trent Cotchin stood down from the position.

The 30-year-old is eight games short of his 200th AFL appearance after playing 21 games last season and claiming his first best and fairest for the Tigers.

The Tigers will be without Kane Lambert (hip) for the start of the season at least, while Jack Graham is also set to miss after an interrupted pre-season with a hamstring injury.