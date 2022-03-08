ANY INJURED WEST Coast player moved to the inactive list this week could still be recalled before the end of the season, as the Eagles weigh up a plan to add midfield reinforcements via the Supplemental Selection Period.

The Eagles held a list management meeting on Monday to discuss their options after rookie hopefuls Patrick Naish and Tom Joyce made compelling cases for elevation in Sunday's AAMI Community Series clash against Fremantle.

The Eagles have one available list spot but could create a second by adding a long-term injured player, such as prized draftee Campbell Chesser (foot) or premiership defender Tom Cole (ankle ligaments), to their inactive list.

Former Richmond wingman Naish and ex-Brisbane onballer Joyce would then need to be signed before Wednesday's SSP deadline.

If the Eagles do move Chesser or Cole to the inactive list, they would be able to seek AFL permission later in the season to recall them to the main list once fit, as long as they were replaced on the inactive list by another player.

Coach Adam Simpson revealed on Sunday that moving injured players to the inactive list was an option the Eagles were considering ahead of the SSP deadline.

"That's the discussion we've got to have tomorrow," the coach said.

"Out of respect for everyone who's working through their injuries, we just need to work through what our list looks like in the short-term, mid-term and long-term.

"It's all been a little bit rushed. We lost five players last week and three of them to significant injuries, like four to six-month injuries.

"So we've been caught on the hop a little bit and we just need to take a deep breath in the next 24 hours and the decision needs to be made in the next few days."

Joyce has been the standout among West Coast's rookie hopefuls this pre-season and was a regular in the centre square against Fremantle on Sunday, finishing with 18 disposals.

Naish, who played nine games for Richmond between 2018 and 2021, was injected into the game in the second half and made a big impact with 14 disposals and a long-range goal in limited minutes.

The Eagles have already signed former Fremantle forward Hugh Dixon during the pre-season after transferring retired All-Australian defender Brad Sheppard to the inactive list.

Clubs also have the ability to create list spots ahead of the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft by moving long-term injured players to the inactive list.