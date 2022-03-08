BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko will enter round one with a minimum of match practice after the Lions decided against playing an intraclub this week.

Zorko has been held back during the pre-season, playing one half of one intraclub before undergoing a small procedure on his ankle two weeks ago.

He then missed the practice match against Adelaide and the AAMI Community Series win over the Western Bulldogs last Friday night to allow the wound to heal.

Coach Chris Fagan was initially hopeful of giving Zorko some minutes in a match simulation this week, but the club has decided against playing it after the exhausting victory over the Dogs.

Brisbane's players will return from a four-day break to train on Wednesday morning and have banked a significant amount of match play over the pre-season.

There is no doubt the captain will play the opening round against Port Adelaide on March 19, and if one Lion can do so without much game-time as a lead-in, it's the five-time best and fairest winner.

"He's got 10 years behind him, so he's got a great core of work behind him," Fagan said two weeks ago.

"I've found the older guys don't need as much prep over the pre-season because they've got a good base and I think that'll hold him in good stead."

Zorko has been the definition of durable since his 2012 debut, playing 208 games and missing just seven in that time – and never more than two in one season.