IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- We're getting a clearer feel for where the AFL is with its 'crackdown'
- What Damo wants to see between MRO and Tribunal
- We've got some clarity, finally, on the COVID top-up situation
- When Buddy does THIS, 'it's the last time it's going to be done'
- This Swan has the potential to be the next best thing to Buddy
In this episode ...
0:00 – The Tribunal upholds the MRO's Brayden Maynard's ban
1:51 – The current appeals mechanism is necessary and can be effective
3:36 – How top-ups will work for clubs hit by COVID
5:19 – Will there be an integrity concern?
8:13 – Lance Franklin's 1000th goal will be monumental
9:48 – Isaac Heeney can be Sydney's next rock star
11:35 – Sydney's 'fairytale story' takes shape for round one
13:10 – Replacing Toby
14:40 – Some of the milestones to watch out this season