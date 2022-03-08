Sydney's Lance Franklin celebrates a goal against the Bulldogs with Sam Wicks and Isaac Heeney in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- We're getting a clearer feel for where the AFL is with its 'crackdown'

- What Damo wants to see between MRO and Tribunal

- We've got some clarity, finally, on the COVID top-up situation

- When Buddy does THIS, 'it's the last time it's going to be done'

- This Swan has the potential to be the next best thing to Buddy

In this episode ...

0:00 – The Tribunal upholds the MRO's Brayden Maynard's ban

1:51 – The current appeals mechanism is necessary and can be effective

3:36 – How top-ups will work for clubs hit by COVID

5:19 – Will there be an integrity concern?

8:13 – Lance Franklin's 1000th goal will be monumental

9:48 – Isaac Heeney can be Sydney's next rock star

11:35 – Sydney's 'fairytale story' takes shape for round one

13:10 – Replacing Toby

14:40 – Some of the milestones to watch out this season