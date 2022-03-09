NO MATTER which version of Fantasy you are playing, a player receiving an additional position and becoming a DPP is exciting and can be invaluable.

Gaining midfield status for a player is often overrated, but when a player who is labelled a midfielder gains defender of forward status, it can be a game changer. Likewise when you add the ability to throw a forward back, or vice versa, it opens the door for greater trading opportunity and flexibility through the bye period.

Here are some names to keep an eye on and bump up your draft rankings.

Scott Pendlebury (MID, $708,000)

Set to add: DEF. We saw in the Pies' practice two practice games that they are keen to take advantage of Pendles' time and creativity off half-back, while still pinch-hitting through the midfield. Bump him up your draft rankings because round six defender status looks inevitable after doing most of his work in the back half for 28 possessions and 90 points. He attended just six CBA.

Andrew McGrath (MID, $709,000)

Set to add: DEF. The Bombers' midfield is packed and the former number one pick has arguably done the best work of his career in the back half. He played an attacking half-back role against the Saints, collecting 21 possessions, taking five marks and laying two tackles for 77. He will average around the 90 mark and be available down back ahead of round six. He attended nine CBA.

Andrew McGrath in action against St Kilda in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Kennedy (MID, $746,000)

Set to add: DEF. The Swans legend still has plenty to offer a team that has fast tracked themselves into contention once again. It reminds me of Matthew Boyd, who successfully moved down back for the Bulldogs for their premiership season, playing a general role in defence. He had 19 touches and six marks for 67 and would be a very handy defender given his ability and ceiling. He attended just four CBA.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $752,000)



Set to add: FWD. Despite the fact that Marshall is an elite sole ruckman, the Saints favour playing two big men with the preference of Paddy Ryder as the number one man with Marshall playing predominately forward. He had a good game against the Bombers with 101 which included 18 hitouts, but a soon as Ryder returns, he will push forward and become a consideration for forward status.

Sam Draper and Rowan Marshall battle it out in the ruck during the AAMI Community Series match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dayne Zorko (MID, $913,000)

Set to add: FWD. The inspirational Lion made a shift to the midfield at various times throughout last season and it was especially evident in the last four rounds where he was on fire, scoring 132, 135, 122 and 113. The unfortunate fallout from this was he lost his forward status but he has been on record this pre-season saying he will resume the majority of his work in the front half of the ground. Don’t read too much into the advertised defensive role that was reported a few weeks ago, he did spend time training with the backs but it remains an unlikely role during the season.

Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000)

Set to add: DEF. The young star in the making is an absolute ball magnet and he wasted no time showing that against the Giants, mixing roles between the midfield and half-back. The role proved to be very fruitful, collecting 31 possessions and scoring a team-high 99. He looks set to receive defender status and that could keep him in our teams for a long, long time. He had nine CBA.

GWS' Lachie Whitfield and Collingwood's Nick Daicos battle for the ball in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Jason Horne Francis (MID, $290,000)

Set to add: FWD. The prized pick attended eight centre bounces in his first official game for the Roos, while playing predominately forward. He scored 78 from his 16 possessions and did most of his work forward of centre, kicking two impressive goals.

Tristan Xerri (FWD, $281,000)

Set to add: RUC. After some sensational performances in the VFL last year playing ruck, the transition to life after Goldy may well begin straight away if the Roos' pre-season game was anything to go by. Xerri got more than his fair share of time in the middle and he made the most of it, top scoring for the match with 110 from 17 possessions, six marks, five tackles and 29 hitouts.

Tristan Xerri during a North Melbourne training session at Arden Street Oval on December 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Billings (MID, $699,000)

Set to add: FWD. Unfortunately, the former number three pick will have a late start to the season after injuring his hamstring during the AAMI Community Series. He looks set to make a return to the forward line but there may be a delay receiving it depending on when he makes his season debut. He is worth keeping an eye on as a late pick in Draft as he would be a valuable forward throughout the finals series.

Brayden Preuss (RUC, $367,000)



Set to add: FWD. Following their pre-season hitout, assistant coach Mark McVeigh made mention of Preuss’ terrific work in the air and spoke of the good grabs and contest he provided when he was forward. He looks set to play alongside Matt Flynn which will put him in a position to add forward status. This would provide some nice flexibility throughout the byes. Unfortunately, his suspension leaves him irrelevant in round one.

