NORTH Melbourne youngster Will Phillips has had a setback ahead of the season after being diagnosed with glandular fever.

The Roos' No.3 pick at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft played in the club's practice game against Melbourne but missed last week's AAMI Community Series clash against Sydney with illness.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

AFL.com.au understands after feeling fatigued, Phillips was found to have glandular fever and will spend this week resting away from the club.

He is expected to re-integrate into North Melbourne's training program next week although the club will take a wait-and-see approach about when he is ready to play.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard North season preview: AA star in waiting, chips all in on JHF Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge preview the Kangaroos ahead of Round One.

Phillips played 16 games for the Roos last season in his debut year, which came after an injury-hit draft season in 2020 that was wiped out by COVID-19 shutdowns in Victoria.

North Melbourne has high hopes for the ball-winner who is part of a young group of midfielders alongside Jy Simpkin, Tom Powell, Tarryn Thomas, Luke Davies-Uniacke and No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis, who are all first-round selections since 2016.

The Roos were on Sunday beaten by 31 points by the Swans at Giants Stadium and will open their season against Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday, March 20.