ADELAIDE forward Taylor Walker has slotted seamlessly back into the club after being banned for racism, Crows captain Rory Sloane says.

Walker took time away from the Crows to weigh up his future after being suspended for six games last August for making a racist remark at a state league match.

CAPTAINS' CALL Top eight, Brownlow, Rising Star, more

Adelaide's all-time leading goalkicker opted to serve out the final year of his contract in 2022.

Sloane said Walker, who has served three games of his ban, has since smoothly re-integrated into the club.

Rory Sloane at Captain's Day in Adelaide on March 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Tex (Walker) has come back loud, vocal and as cheeky as ever," Sloane told reporters on Wednesday.

"For me, for him, I knew he was back when his leadership was there.

"And what has made him such a great footballer for our footy club for so long is his ability to drive the standard, to hold others accountable to it and just to train with that ruthless mentality.

AFL'S 50 MVPs Cal Twomey makes the call

"That is what I have seen from Tex all summer and as a whole group we are certainly ... enjoying him being back."

Sloane said 31-year-old Walker was primed to perform in what could be his last AFL season.

Adelaide's Rory Sloane (left) and Taylor Walker leave the field during round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"What I have seen from Tex this summer suggests he is going to have another good season," he said.

"He is so important for us, his leadership up forward and the way he sets us up, the contest that he provides.

"He is a big part of this footy club.

"Performance is one thing but his leadership as well, that's the other part that is so important to this group."