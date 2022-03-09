IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Nothing's going to stop the AFL this year: 'You can feel the energy in that voice'
- This Crow 'comes back weeks too early, because that's who he is'
- Wounded superstar who's 'timed his run' and should be fine for round one
- There's always a little bit of drama with Scott Pendlebury… what we do know is he doesn't miss football games'
- The coach who is in for a baptism of fire with a decimated backline
In this episode ...
0:00 – Last night's season launch unpacked
1:56 – Gill's determination to pay back fans
4:16 – Rory Sloane considered wearing some Mason Cox-style eye protection
5:42 – Dylan Grimes' unique captaincy perspective
7:46 – Other captains under an injury cloud
10:08 – Scott Pendlebury looks as good as ever
13:06 – Collingwood's backline concerns
16:45 – Geelong v Essendon will be 'a really big game'
18:30 – How many goals can Jeremy Cameron kick this year?