Nat Fyfe talks to media during Captains Day at Optus Stadium on March 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW



- Nothing's going to stop the AFL this year: 'You can feel the energy in that voice'

- This Crow 'comes back weeks too early, because that's who he is'

- Wounded superstar who's 'timed his run' and should be fine for round one

- There's always a little bit of drama with Scott Pendlebury… what we do know is he doesn't miss football games'

- The coach who is in for a baptism of fire with a decimated backline

In this episode ...

0:00 – Last night's season launch unpacked

1:56 – Gill's determination to pay back fans

4:16 – Rory Sloane considered wearing some Mason Cox-style eye protection

5:42 – Dylan Grimes' unique captaincy perspective

7:46 – Other captains under an injury cloud

10:08 – Scott Pendlebury looks as good as ever

13:06 – Collingwood's backline concerns

16:45 – Geelong v Essendon will be 'a really big game'

18:30 – How many goals can Jeremy Cameron kick this year?