The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYING Fantasy football has bonded friends for years. For one of the voices of the ABC’s AFL broadcasts, it’s a chance to stay connected with his Western Australian mates while living on the east coast.

For more than a decade, Corbin and nine mates have enjoyed playing in a Fantasy Draft league which provides plenty of fun and banter, including a marathon draft day.

They select squads of 40 players in a live draft that takes more than four hours to complete.

"In the early years when we drafted a more appropriate amount of players, everyone would raid the free agents and then we put waivers on and tried to have a certain amount of free agent picks. Eventually the boys agreed that the fun part is the night when we pick all the players so we draft 400 players," Corbin explained.

Corbin’s league drafted last weekend and for the ninth time out of 11 seasons, they had all 10 coaches in attendance. As the night wore on, picking players in the late rounds was tricky.

"It was grim."

The Traders chat about all things Fantasy Draft with Corbin ahead of the busiest weekend on the calendar for draft leagues. Roy, Calvin and Warnie quiz Corbin about how he goes commentating a game while his players are out there in front of him and he reveals some tips for those ready to draft head of round one.

In this week’s Coaches’ Corner …

1:30 - How Corbin's long-running league decided their draft order this year using a NBA game.

3:00 - 396 players play in the AFL each weekend, their league drafts 400 players.

4:55 - An ABC colleague says that Corbin is the worst Fantasy coach ever.

6:30 - What are important qualities in a good Fantasy Draft commissioner?

8:10 - A key to their Draft's fun is drafting in person. Nine of 11 drafts have involved all coaches in attendance.

10:00 - Does being a commentator give you an advantage as a Fantasy coach?

11:30 - Where does Corbin's team name come from?

12:25 - Tips for draft day when you're on the clock.

