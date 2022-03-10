IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Strange timing: Why did Lachie Neale wait so long to talk about THAT trade request?

- Those comments are pretty clearly directed at you, Damo, given what you said about Neale

- 'He lost control of the story the moment it was made public'

- The two teams that have a lot to prove, and have a lot of 'baggage'

- 'I think we're going to be enthralled by this match'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Lachie Neale speaks about the trade talk that engulfed him

2:26 – The trade that wasn't: why the Lachie Neale deal fell through

6:06 – What we can expect from Neale in 2022

7:45 – Brisbane v Port Adelaide

9:33 – Can the Lions or Power make the jump into a Grand Final

10:59 – Some exciting match-ups to look forward to in this clash