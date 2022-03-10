LACHIE Neale says questions about his character were the most disappointing part of having his footballing future played out in public last year.

The day after Brisbane lost a thrilling semi-final to the Western Bulldogs, it was reported the Brownlow medallist was considering a return to Western Australia, the home of his wife Jules and where he'd played for Fremantle.

The ensuing two days were a frenzy of speculation that Neale squashed by re-affirming his commitment to the Lions, the club he was contracted to until the end of 2023.

BACK IN THE MONEY Who are the AFL's million-dollar men?

Since then, the 28-year-old has witnessed the birth of his first child, Piper, and put in a flawless pre-season, saying he is re-energised, rejuvenated and the most excited he's been ahead of a season.

... people were trying to attack my character and hers. That was the disappointing part - Lachie Neale

Speaking to journalists for the first time since last season, Neale said he had conversations about his future with family and "people close to me" but had not done a deal with the Dockers.

"I'll never apologise for doing what's best for my family and that's all I was trying to do, and in the end what's best for us is to be here," he said.

"Probably when the story came out it rushed my decision.

"I feel like I would have gone through the process and came up with the same result. We just did it in two days instead of maybe two weeks."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lachie Neale addresses future after 'whirlwind' few days Brisbane star Lachie Neale reaffirms commitment to the Lions

Neale said his wife had spent the past three weeks in Perth with Piper visiting family, and her parents would head to Brisbane for two or three months during the season to assist.

AFL'S 50 MVPs Cal Twomey makes the call

"It was disappointing maybe my character and Jules' character got questioned," he said.

"I think I got called a manipulator and people were saying I was doing it for money, which certainly wasn't the case. If I'd left, I'd probably take less money to go back.

"We had camera people outside our house for three or four days, which was pretty off.

"Jules was getting messages from randoms, which was pretty vile.

"The fact nothing even came of it was the most disappointing thing, that people were trying to attack my character and hers. That was the disappointing part, but I can't control that.

"I feel like I'm a pretty loyal person, an honest person."

Lachie Neale and his wife Jules after the 2020 Brownlow Medal count. Picture: Getty Images

When asked whether he would go through the same process again at the end of this season, Neale was clear.

"I'm contracted for two years, and I think at the end of that contract I turn 30, so hopefully the Lions still want me then.

"I'm really comfortable with where it sits at the moment.

"I feel like this year is super exciting, we've got a young group, next year will be exciting once again.

"I feel like we're in the sweet spot at the moment and hopefully we can deliver."