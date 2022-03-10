REIGNING Carji Greeves medallist Tom Stewart has been elevated to vice-captain of Geelong, with longtime skipper Joel Selwood to remain in the role for 2022.

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield will serve as vice-captain for a sixth consecutive year, and round out the Cats' three-man leadership group for the coming season.

It will be Selwood's 11th year as captain, with the 224-gamer set to break Stephen Kernahan's record for most games as captain of a V/AFL club.

Stewart's 106-game career has seen him win three All-Australian blazers since being drafted in 2016.

Geelong's Tom Stewart gets a handball away during a practice match against Richmond on February 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The announcement was made at the Cats' season launch on Thursday night.

Geelong General Manager of Football, Simon Lloyd said that the new structure is a reflection of the depth of leadership across the club’s playing list.

“We are very fortunate to have a large group of exceptional leaders at the Geelong Football Club”, Geelong football manager Simon Lloyd said.

“And all three players announced tonight are part of a broader group who will lead us into the 2022 season.

“We pride ourselves on a whole of club approach to leadership and on nurturing and developing strong leaders right across the club and Joel, Patrick and Tom are a key part of this culture.

“Our club is proud to have these individuals leading on field in 2022.”