REIGNING Carji Greeves medallist Tom Stewart has been elevated to vice-captain of Geelong, with longtime skipper Joel Selwood to remain in the role for 2022.
Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield will serve as vice-captain for a sixth consecutive year, and round out the Cats' three-man leadership group for the coming season.
It will be Selwood's 11th year as captain, with the 224-gamer set to break Stephen Kernahan's record for most games as captain of a V/AFL club.
Stewart's 106-game career has seen him win three All-Australian blazers since being drafted in 2016.
The announcement was made at the Cats' season launch on Thursday night.
Geelong General Manager of Football, Simon Lloyd said that the new structure is a reflection of the depth of leadership across the club’s playing list.
“We are very fortunate to have a large group of exceptional leaders at the Geelong Football Club”, Geelong football manager Simon Lloyd said.
“And all three players announced tonight are part of a broader group who will lead us into the 2022 season.
“We pride ourselves on a whole of club approach to leadership and on nurturing and developing strong leaders right across the club and Joel, Patrick and Tom are a key part of this culture.
“Our club is proud to have these individuals leading on field in 2022.”