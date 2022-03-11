Jack Darling celebrates a goal during the round 19 match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium on July 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Jack Darling is expected to make an imminent return to the club after the Eagles made recent progress on the star goalkicker's eligibility to play this season.

Darling, who had resisted meeting the AFL's health and safety protocols, could train with teammates as soon as Monday with sources indicating a return date was close after recent breakthroughs.

It was reported by The West Australian on Thursday evening that Darling had been vaccinated and now needed to have his return signed off by the AFL.

While there is an understanding from sources that Darling has kept himself in top condition, there is scepticism that he could push for round one selection.



The 29-year-old has been training away from teammates for more than six weeks after he was banned from attending club headquarters on January 21 when players were required to have received their first coronavirus vaccination.

Players are now required to have received two doses of coronavirus vaccination to train at their club and be eligible for selection unless they have an exemption.

Darling was the Eagles' leading goalkicker in 2021 with 42 and finished fifth in the club's best and fairest award.

His absence, combined with a foot injury for young tall forward Oscar Allen, had left the club with a shortage of available tall forwards, leading to the recruitment of former Fremantle player Hugh Dixon during the Supplemental Selection Period.

West Coast's Hugh Dixon congratulates Patrick Naish after his goal against Fremantle in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast resisted placing Darling on the inactive list during his period away from the club, which would have opened the option to slash his lucrative salary.

Premiership defender Tom Cole and prized draftee Campbell Chesser were instead moved off the main list following long-term ankle injuries, allowing the Eagles to boost their playing stocks with midfielders Tom Joyce and Patrick Naish.