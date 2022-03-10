FOUR of Port Adelaide's most consistent performers have recommitted to the club with Dan Houston, Tom Clurey, Ryan Burton and Willem Drew agreeing to terms on respective contract extensions.

Houston, Burton and Drew had been contracted to the end of 2022 while Clurey opted to extend early despite being contracted until the end of 2023.

Houston's five-year extension will see him remain at the club until at least the end of 2027 and past his initial eligibility for free agency.

A rising star nominee in his debut season and member of the AFLPA's 22under22 team in 2019, Houston also took out the Coaches' Award and Gavin Wanganeen Medal for best player under 21 at the club's 2018 B&F night.

"Dan has played 100 games now and is about to enter the prime of his career," Port list manager Jason Cripps said.

"He has performed at a very consistent level for the past four seasons and is a member of our emerging leaders' group.

"Dan is highly valued for his elite decision making and kicking skills."

Clurey has penned a two-year extension as he looks to add to his 110 AFL games.

The lockdown defender, who was taken with pick No.29 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft, has become an important part of Port Adelaide's backline.

Burton, meanwhile, has added three years to his current deal until the end of 2025.

Port Adelaide's Ryan Burton celebrates a goal against Adelaide in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Since arriving from Hawthorn as part of the 2018 AFL trade period, the defender has played 48 games, taking his career total to 95.

"Ryan was a player we targeted a few years ago knowing he still had significant upside in his game," Cripps said.

"He has the ability to play various roles within our system and has great attributes such as his speed and foot skills. He has built real consistency into his game and we look forward to seeing the next phase of his career at Alberton."

Drew had a breakout season in 2021, playing all 24 games as Port motored to a preliminary final.

His two-year extension will see him remain with the club until the end of 2024.

Port Adelaide's Willem Drew in action against Western Bulldogs in a preliminary final on September 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Willem has had a fair bit of bad luck with injury since we drafted him back in 2016 but he has shown resilience and a strong work ethic to come back and play an important defensive role in our midfield since making his AFL debut in 2019," Cripps said.

The quartet's re-signings follow contract extensions of first-year players Josh Sinn and Dante Visentini, and second-year forward Ollie Lord on Wednesday.